Mills Woman Federally Charged With Stealing $67,050 From ATMs

A Mills woman has been charged with stealing $67,050 from four ATMs in Casper in recent years, according to federal court records.

Lucinda Maria Harris heard the four identical counts of bank larceny during her initial appearance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee, who appeared by videoconference in a courtroom in the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Courthouse, 111 S. Wolcott St.

If convicted on all counts, Harris faces up to 40 years imprisonment and 12 years of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Sprecher said the government will not seek detention. McKee released Harris on a $20,000 unsecured bond.

According to the indictment handed up by the federal grand jury on July 23, Harris made the following alleged withdraws from automated teller machines belonging to Wells Fargo Bank:

$17,050 -- 141 N. Wolcott St.; from May 2, 2016, to Dec. 1, 2017.

$7,000 -- 4141 E. Second St.; May 2, 2016, to Nov. 24, 2017.

$34,000 -- 3500 CY Ave.; May 2, 2016, to Nov. 24, 2017.

$9,000 -- 234 E. First St.; May 2, 2016, to Dec. 1, 2017.

No court documents gave any details about the investigation, nor why the charges were filed more than two-and-a-half years after the last alleged thefts occurred.

