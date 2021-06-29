The Dumbest Wyoming Thieves

They probably spend an entire 3 minutes planning this heist. They probably spent a lot of time trying to figure out how to pull it off while they were doing it.

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into an attempted ATM theft.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says police were called around 2 a.m. Friday, June 25, to a report of someone trying to steal an ATM from the Platte Valley Bank at 421 Vandehei Avenue.

"Officers believe the abandoned vehicle had been stolen from a nearby residence a few hours prior to the incident at the bank," she added.

In the end, they did not get away with anything. Heck, I bet they lost money on this caper.

If we take a look at the effort put out for the reward we see that if they had just bothered to get a legitimate job they would have worked less and had a much bigger payday.

That's something I have never understood about thieves like this. Obviously, they are the dumbest among us. All the work they put in for just a few dollars if they get away with anything at all. Yet just putting a little time in to learn a basic skill and getting a basic job will provide more money than any of their failed capers.

In case you are wondering I am not at all afraid of calling them "the dumbest among us" in such a public way. I mean, honestly, it's not like they will be reading this column. Frankly, I don't think they are smart enough to take the time to read anything. So I have ZERO fear of these losers coming after me.