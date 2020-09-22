Affidavit: Drunken Casper Woman Stole Jeep, Promptly Totaled It

A Casper woman is facing felony theft charges after she allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it into a tree, totaling it.

According to documents filed in Natrona County District Court, Tialyssa Jade Armour is charged with theft of over $1,000, driving while under the influence, driving under suspension and failure to stop.

The most serious charge, felony theft, is punishable by up to 10 years behind bars, $10,000 in fines or both.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, at roughly 9 p.m. Sept. 10, Casper police were called an apartment complex on Blackmore Road after receiving several reports of a drunk woman banging on apartment doors with a fire extinguisher.

As officers were on their way to the apartments, they received additional calls related to Armour arguing with people. Roughly one minute later, police got another call reporting a white 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed through a tree near the intersection of Blackmore Road and Wyoming Boulevard, the affidavit states.

An off-duty Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper watched Armour leaving the scene on foot, court documents state. Armour was placed in the back of a highway patrol vehicle a few blocks away from the crash scene.

A Casper police officer immediately recognized Armour from previous encounters and knew she had active arrest warrants out of Mills, so the officer handcuffed her. The officer also noted that Armour smelled strongly of alcohol and that she was slurring her words. She reportedly began screaming about just being taken straight to jail.

Several witnesses told police they saw Armour driving on the sidewalk and off the road prior to hitting the tree. The Jeep reportedly carried the tree for a "good distance" before coming to rest in the intersection, the affidavit states.

A Casper police officer wrote in the affidavit that they believe the jeep was totalled.

An officer rode with Armour as she was taken by ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center to be medically evaluated. On the way, Armour reportedly yelled, "The vehicle is stolen" and began rambling.

According to the affidavit, a man told police working the scene that the Jeep belonged to his mother and he'd driven it to the Blackmore Apartments. The man further stated that he had two German Shepards in the vehicle.

Court documents say the man left the Jeep running and unlocked for between 10 and 20 minutes. When he returned to the parking lot, it was gone.

Then he noticed the nearby emergency lights.