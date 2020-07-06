More Than 120 Families Connected To Casper Daycare To Quarantine

Thirty staff members and the families of over 120 children are being asked to preliminarily quarantine after COVID-19 was traced to a Casper childcare facility:

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department made the announcement Monday afternoon. All of the children and staff at Miss Ashlee's were identified as being associated with the facility due to the transmission among more than one person there.

Natrona County health officials are working "as quickly as possible" to notify parents and staff and provide them with additional information.

Reopening is scheduled for July 17 after meeting the 14-day requirement from the last operational date, July 3.

"CNCHD is incredibly thankful for the collaboration and cooperation of Miss Ashlee's child care facility," the statement reads. "We have complete confidence that they were following criteria to protect the children and families they serve, this was a situation believed to be unrelated to their actions and they still assisted in every way possible to the community's benefit."

In total, Natrona County recently reported its largest spike in new cases in a one-week period since the pandemic began with 22.

"Our local contact tracing and COVID-19 response team has been the busiest in the last few weeks than they have over the course of this entire pandemic," Mondays news release states. "Despite limited resources and staffing, sharing of information and transparency has always been, and continues to be, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department's top priority."

This story will be updated.