More Travel Restrictions In Wyoming On Friday

More travel restrictions are in place as the southeastern portion of the state is under a high wind warning.

According to the National Weather Service, sustained winds in southeastern Wyoming can be between 35 and 45 mph on Friday. Gusts as high as 65 mph are possible.

As a result, WYDOT has issued a number of travel restrictions in the area.

They are as follows:

Interstate 80 - From Elk Mountain to Laramie, closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds

US 30/287 - Hanna Junction to Laramie - Closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds

The weather service says the high wind warning will remain in effect through 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. However, there is a high wind watch through the entire weekend until Monday.