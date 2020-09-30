The Mullen Fire is expected to cross into Colorado by the end of Wednesday, officials said.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, fire managers said evacuations in Colorado's Jackson County have been triggered as the fire approaches the state line.

Currently, the Mullen Fire is more than 100,000 acres in size. It is 0% contained.

It's burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest in Albany County.

Nearly 1,000 firefighters are assigned to the fire.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the following Wyoming communities are under mandatory evacuation orders:

Rambler

Albany

Fox Park

Wold

Woods Landing

Graham and nearby areas

Lower Keystone

Moore's Gulch

This story will be updated.