Mullen Fire Reaches New Milestone: Now Exceeds 150,000 Acres

The Mullen fire, burning in southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado, reached a new milestone Monday afternoon.

According to the federal incident management website InciWeb, the fire is now at 151,711 acres. It's 14% contained.

Firefighters continue to face adverse weather conditions as winds are predicted to reach up to 25 mph. The fire is also burning in downed beetle-killed timber.

Crews have worked to protect the Woods Landing area. That includes structure protection to the west of Wyoming 230.

Fire managers say smoke grounded air operations on Sunday.

Structure protection crews will begin assessing Ryan Park and the town of Centennial. Smoke may impact aerial operations.

Officials believe the blaze is human-caused.

The following communities remain under mandatory evacuation:

Rambler

Albany

Fox Park

Wold

Woods Landing

Graham and adjacent areas

Lower Keystone

Moore's Gulch

Pre-evacuations include: