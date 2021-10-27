Natrona County Arrest Log (10/25/21–10/26/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cielo Brooks -- Shoplifting x2, Criminal Warrant x3, Fail to Appear

Ben Bustos -- Hold For Circuit Court

Justis Christopher -- Serve Jail Time

Anthony Clark -- Hold for probation and Parole

Shawn Davis -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Marijuana-Possession

Daniel Dewitt -- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession

Kaleb Edwards -- Serving Weekends

Gerldine England -- Shoplifting

Erick Hernandez -- Serve Jail Time

Scott Jackson -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Willie Jones -- Criminal Warrant

Jeffery Lafferty -- Hold for probation and Parole

Larry Lattimore -- Hold for District Court

Ryan Nellis -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Tecumseh Perank -- Hold for probation and Parole

Harold Porter -- Fail to Appear

Michael Poulos -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole

Nickaya Rael -- Conspire to Commit Felony, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Rozellen Rhoades -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Spencer Rhodes -- Hold For Circuit Court

Jordan Suess -- Attempts/Conspire, Possession Meth with Intent Del, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule 4 - Amount More

Joey Thompson -- Hold For Circuit Court