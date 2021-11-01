Natrona County Arrest Log (10/27/21–11/1/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Justin Anderson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Leave The Scene of Accident-Property damage, Careless Driving

Jared Baker -- District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant

Bryce Bedsaul -- District Court Bench Warrant

Dillon Brown -- Criminal Bench Warrant

Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jason Collins -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Lillian Cook-Starkey -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Deliver Drug Paraphernalia

Michael Cunningham -- Serve Jail Time

John Estes -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, NCIC Hit

Sherry Finch -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Ian Freeman -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Jolene Good -- Arson: 1st Degree

Jay Gordon -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Joshua Haworth -- Interfere with Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Take Contraband Into Penal Facility, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Shadow Heckert -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Angela Kelley -- Fail to Appear x2

Keegan Marshall -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Austin Martin -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Isaiah Montiano Like -- Theft - $1,000 or More, Interfere with Peace Officer

Trevor Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jamey Nelson -- Serve Jail Time

Peter Rickert -- Kidnap: Remove, Confine by Force, Threat, False Imprisonment, Property Destruction: $1000 or More

Adriana Sanchez -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Marijuana-Possession

Wayne Sanchez -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Hold for probation and Parole

Michael Seivewright -- Domestic battery, NCIC Hit

Emichael Sleuth -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Sabrina Stone -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear

Mathew Strand -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply

Damon Underwood -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Shad Wade -- Hold for probation and Parole

Ronald Warner -- Ped Under Influence

Hosea White -- Invasion of Privacy (Peeping Tom)