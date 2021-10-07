Natrona County Arrest Log (10/5/21–10/7/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Starlynn Andrews -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Harvey Branden -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer
Mary Brewer -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Michael Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Shoplifting
Jordan Coons-Peterson -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
Shane Phelps -- Contract Hold/billing
Cheryl Piper -- Theft - $1000 or more, DUI Alcohol ≥ .08% - 1st Offense W/IN 10, Under 21 - Consume Alcohol
Cynthia Pitt -- Hold for probation and Parole
Tonia Stanley -- Domestic battery
Brittany Tennyson -- Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Hold for probation and Parole, Burglary; vehicle, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule IV - Amt more, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
David Wilson -- Fail to Comply