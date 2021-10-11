Natrona County Arrest Log (10/7/21–10/11/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dakota Aanenson -- NCIC Hit, Interference with Peace Officer

Raven Abbott -- Theft - Under $1000, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Edras Alvarez -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more

Tyre Bell -- DUI Alcohol ≥ .08% - 4th + Offense with IN 1, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked

Delray Boomer -- District Court Bench Warrant

Sabrina Bright -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Hold for probation and Parole

Michael Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing

Cody Coker -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Bond Revocation

Desare Cramer -- Serve Jail Time

Lorenzo Eagle -- Fail to Appear, Interfere with Peace Officer

Joseph Fullerton -- Wrongful Take/Dispose Property, No Registration and Improper Display of, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Kyle Gilliam -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Scott Johnson -- Fail to Comply

Jeffery Lafferty -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jon Mockenstrum -- Fail to Comply

Cassandra Ostby -- Fail to Appear x2, Controlled Substance Possession, Fail to Comply

Geneva Parker -- Fail to Comply

Patricia Patten -- Fail to Appear

Shane Rooney -- Serve Jail Time

Robin Siepp -- Fail to Comply

Donald Smith -- Fail to Comply

Daniel Teel -- Criminal Warrant x2

Jacquelyn Tuttle -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

William Watson -- Criminal Warrant x2, Fail to Comply

Michael Wilson -- Serve Jail Time

Corry Wolfname -- Public Intoxication Prohibited