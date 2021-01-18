Natrona County Arrest Log (1/11/20 – 1/15/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

James Alley -- fail to comply.

Yolanda Barrera -- criminal warrant.

Jeremy Blume -- public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Charles Bowen -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Kraig Butler -- controlled substance possession (x2), possession with intent to deliver (x2).

Michael Clabaugh -- fail to comply.

Stacy Clark -- drive without interlock device, open container in vehicle.

Kelsey Eagle Road -- fail to comply.

Gary Ferrier -- fail to appear, criminal warrant.

William Garland -- district court bench warrant.

Cole Goodsell -- fail to comply.

Rebecca Green -- Hold for Wyoming Women's Center, criminal warrant, fail to comply.

Danika Harris -- hold for probation and parole.

Jacquelyn Harris -- bond revocation.

Pamela Hellengreen -- district court bench warrant.

Theresa Hunter -- fail to appear, fail to comply.

Alyssa Johnson -- criminal warrant, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Erin Kampa -- criminal warrant, district court bench warrant.

Kendra Largent -- district court bench warrant.

Daniel Lawyer -- fail to comply (x2).

Cloyd Lemp -- fail to comply (x2).

Arnold Link -- criminal warrant.

Cathey Manning -- serve jail time, criminal warrant.

Larry McDaniel -- interference with a peace officer, breach of peace.

Trinity Means -- fail to appear, criminal warrant.

Zane Miller -- serve jail time.

Carla Musser -- district court bench warrant.

Rachel Osterman -- drive without interlock device.

Jake Perea -- hold for probation and parole.

Nicole Presfield -- contract hold.

Edvin Ramirez-Juarez -- immigration hold.

Theotis Roberts -- county warrant/hold for agency, fail to comply, district court bench warrant.

Douglas Ryberg -- hold for probation and parole.

Nicholas Sanders -- fleeing/eluding (vehicle), driving under suspension.

Ricky Schear -- driving while under the influence.

Robert Smith -- serve jail time.

Draven Stanton-Gamotis -- public intoxication.

Shane Sternberg -- probationary court hold.

Kevin Watson -- fail to comply, county warrant/hold for agency.

