Natrona County Arrest Log (11/13/21 – 11/23/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kindle West, district court bench warrant

Brendon Brimmer, hold for probation and parole

Marshall Mayhan, possession of a controlled substance

Mason Owens, property destruction - $1,000 or more

Robert Oferosky, county warrant/hold for agency

Vincent Hayes, second-degree murder

Cynthia Barnett, serving weekends

Jacob Bailey, serving jail time

Dennis Little Whiteman, public intoxication

Christopher Johnson, failure to appear

Larry Schwark, driving under the influence

Terrence Culp, possession of methamphetamine

Paul Mapes, possession of methamphetamine

Staci Barrera, failure to comply

Arlanzo Deleon, public intoxication

Leve Schlotterbeck, driving under suspension, driving under the influence

James Severson, criminal warrant, trespassing, driving under suspension

Aaron Harmon, district court bench warrant

Daniel Collesana, failure to appear

Tiara Crawford, controlled substance possession

Derrick Peden, driving under suspension, no auto insurance, no seat belt, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm

Jonathan Jelsma, failure to comply

Adrian Molina, possession of a controlled substance

Ashlee Slack, driving under the influence, open container

Wiliam Debbs, criminal warrant

Donald Harrison, failure to appear

Michelle Williams, district court bench warrant

Arvin Felter, contract hold/billing

Dante Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Will Henze, failure to comply, interference wtih a peace officer, no seat belt, possession of a controlled substance, child with meth is stored, ingested or possessed

Arthur Mitchell, county warrant/hold for agency

Trista Nyman, possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, speeding

Logan Vierkant, fleeing or attempting to elude police, stop sign, valid driver's license, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, open container in a vehicle

Dustin Kennedy, interference with a peace officer, use of a controlled substance

Steven VenJohn, warrant, shipping meat without a tag, no valid driver's license, felon in possession of a firearm, failure to provide liability insurance, registration

Christopher Butterfield, failure to appear

Daniel Sparks, courtesy hold for other agency

Courtney Lythgoe, possession of a controlled substance, open container in a vehicle, DUI

William Dorsett, failure to comply

Jacob Degoyette, criminal warrant

Cynthia Rich, failure to appear

David Gray, criminal warrant, failure to comply, possession of a controlled substance, interference with a peace officer

Russell Swanson, driving under the influence, no driver's license

Jason Scott, county warrant

Juan Quinn, possession of marijuana, open container in a vehicle

Camelia Monroe, courtesy hold for another agency

Hank Harris, courtesy hold for another agency

Bobby Hays, courtesy hold for another agency

Aaron Hanson, courtesy hold for another agency

Adam Maggos, contract/billing

Damon Castillo-Farrell, failure to comply, district court bench warrant

Cathy Long, public intoxication

Justin Smith, county warrant/hold for other agency

Amber Miller, serve jail time

Michael Smith, driving under the influence, open container in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, no valid driver's license, no auto insurance, warrant

Michael Pacheco, hold for probation and parole

Kevin Kesl, possession of a controlled substance, permitting an unlicensed person to drive

Lanny Wilson, domestic battery, apply pressure on throat or neck

Paul Fortner, possession of a controlled substance

Trinity Rowland, hold for municipal court

Tammy Lucero, possession of a controlled substance

Maryjane Rodarte, possession of a controlled substance

Jacqueline Foote, courtesy hold for another agency

Kayte Alvey, courtesy hold for another agency

Kristopher Perritt, felon in possession of a firearm

Douglas Dickey, hold for Wyoming State Prisons

Zackery Daughtery, hold for circuit court

Donald Smith, public intoxication

Alexander Cochran, hold for probation and parole

Kenneth Bachler, failure to comply

Shawn Patrick, failure to comply, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft $1,000 or more, failure to drive within a single lane, driving with a canceled or suspended license

Richard McCloskey, possession of a controlled substance

Nicole Cantu, courtesy hold for another agency

Robert Willow, failure to comply

Charlene Brown, failure to appear

Ryan Hilyard, hold for district court

Rusty Beeson, FVPA assault

Leanna LaFleur, possession of a controlled substance

Kyli DeFreese, criminal warrant

Angela Obert, criminal bench warrant

William Watson, courtesy hold for another agency

Kevin Hansen, courtesy hold for another agency

Ricardo Delvo, failure to appear

Taylor Andrews, hold for CAC, possession of a controlled substance, taking controlled substance into jail

Echo Pollock, district court bench warrant

Tiffany Root, serving jail time

Amanda SixFeathers, failure to comply

Dukhan Flowers, larceny

Lois Clark, failure to appear

Justin Pedersen, possession of methamphetamine, failure to comply

Cruz Peters, possession of methamphetamine, petty larceny, failure to register as a sex offender

Charles Kendall, failure to comply, failure to appear

Robert Hauck, criminal warrant

Kazell Wallace, failure to appear, district court bench warrant

Riley Cole, driving under the influence, open container in a vehicle

Zzayn Richards, failure to comply, possession of methamphetamine, larceny, warrant

Stoni Daugherty, failure to appear

Donte Brown, failure to comply

Matthew Jenkins, failure to comply

Kimberly Adams, failure to comply

Luke Mesloh, criminal warrant

John Faulkner, no auto insurance, possession of a controlled substance, interference with a peace officer

Gerald Martin, property destruction - $1,000 or more, aggravated assault and battery, reckless endangerment

Alfred Clark, serve jail time

Troy Johnson, serve jail time

Kenneth Koons, serve jail time

John Erdahl, hold for probation and parole

Richard Gemar, district court bench warrant

Sebastian Ehrler, hold for probation and parole

Jarrett Vargas, criminal warrant

Andre Harper, failure to appear

Charles Stafford, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to drive in a single lane, driving with license canceled or suspended, no auto insurance