Natrona County Arrest Log (11/13/21 – 11/23/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kindle West, district court bench warrant
- Brendon Brimmer, hold for probation and parole
- Marshall Mayhan, possession of a controlled substance
- Mason Owens, property destruction - $1,000 or more
- Robert Oferosky, county warrant/hold for agency
- Vincent Hayes, second-degree murder
- Cynthia Barnett, serving weekends
- Jacob Bailey, serving jail time
- Dennis Little Whiteman, public intoxication
- Christopher Johnson, failure to appear
- Larry Schwark, driving under the influence
- Terrence Culp, possession of methamphetamine
- Paul Mapes, possession of methamphetamine
- Staci Barrera, failure to comply
- Arlanzo Deleon, public intoxication
- Leve Schlotterbeck, driving under suspension, driving under the influence
- James Severson, criminal warrant, trespassing, driving under suspension
- Aaron Harmon, district court bench warrant
- Daniel Collesana, failure to appear
- Tiara Crawford, controlled substance possession
- Derrick Peden, driving under suspension, no auto insurance, no seat belt, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm
- Jonathan Jelsma, failure to comply
- Adrian Molina, possession of a controlled substance
- Ashlee Slack, driving under the influence, open container
- Wiliam Debbs, criminal warrant
- Donald Harrison, failure to appear
- Michelle Williams, district court bench warrant
- Arvin Felter, contract hold/billing
- Dante Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Will Henze, failure to comply, interference wtih a peace officer, no seat belt, possession of a controlled substance, child with meth is stored, ingested or possessed
- Arthur Mitchell, county warrant/hold for agency
- Trista Nyman, possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, speeding
- Logan Vierkant, fleeing or attempting to elude police, stop sign, valid driver's license, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, open container in a vehicle
- Dustin Kennedy, interference with a peace officer, use of a controlled substance
- Steven VenJohn, warrant, shipping meat without a tag, no valid driver's license, felon in possession of a firearm, failure to provide liability insurance, registration
- Christopher Butterfield, failure to appear
- Daniel Sparks, courtesy hold for other agency
- Courtney Lythgoe, possession of a controlled substance, open container in a vehicle, DUI
- William Dorsett, failure to comply
- Jacob Degoyette, criminal warrant
- Cynthia Rich, failure to appear
- David Gray, criminal warrant, failure to comply, possession of a controlled substance, interference with a peace officer
- Russell Swanson, driving under the influence, no driver's license
- Jason Scott, county warrant
- Juan Quinn, possession of marijuana, open container in a vehicle
- Camelia Monroe, courtesy hold for another agency
- Hank Harris, courtesy hold for another agency
- Bobby Hays, courtesy hold for another agency
- Aaron Hanson, courtesy hold for another agency
- Adam Maggos, contract/billing
- Damon Castillo-Farrell, failure to comply, district court bench warrant
- Cathy Long, public intoxication
- Justin Smith, county warrant/hold for other agency
- Amber Miller, serve jail time
- Michael Smith, driving under the influence, open container in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, no valid driver's license, no auto insurance, warrant
- Michael Pacheco, hold for probation and parole
- Kevin Kesl, possession of a controlled substance, permitting an unlicensed person to drive
- Lanny Wilson, domestic battery, apply pressure on throat or neck
- Paul Fortner, possession of a controlled substance
- Trinity Rowland, hold for municipal court
- Tammy Lucero, possession of a controlled substance
- Maryjane Rodarte, possession of a controlled substance
- Jacqueline Foote, courtesy hold for another agency
- Kayte Alvey, courtesy hold for another agency
- Kristopher Perritt, felon in possession of a firearm
- Douglas Dickey, hold for Wyoming State Prisons
- Zackery Daughtery, hold for circuit court
- Donald Smith, public intoxication
- Alexander Cochran, hold for probation and parole
- Kenneth Bachler, failure to comply
- Shawn Patrick, failure to comply, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft $1,000 or more, failure to drive within a single lane, driving with a canceled or suspended license
- Richard McCloskey, possession of a controlled substance
- Nicole Cantu, courtesy hold for another agency
- Robert Willow, failure to comply
- Charlene Brown, failure to appear
- Ryan Hilyard, hold for district court
- Rusty Beeson, FVPA assault
- Leanna LaFleur, possession of a controlled substance
- Kyli DeFreese, criminal warrant
- Angela Obert, criminal bench warrant
- William Watson, courtesy hold for another agency
- Kevin Hansen, courtesy hold for another agency
- Ricardo Delvo, failure to appear
- Taylor Andrews, hold for CAC, possession of a controlled substance, taking controlled substance into jail
- Echo Pollock, district court bench warrant
- Tiffany Root, serving jail time
- Amanda SixFeathers, failure to comply
- Dukhan Flowers, larceny
- Lois Clark, failure to appear
- Justin Pedersen, possession of methamphetamine, failure to comply
- Cruz Peters, possession of methamphetamine, petty larceny, failure to register as a sex offender
- Charles Kendall, failure to comply, failure to appear
- Robert Hauck, criminal warrant
- Kazell Wallace, failure to appear, district court bench warrant
- Riley Cole, driving under the influence, open container in a vehicle
- Zzayn Richards, failure to comply, possession of methamphetamine, larceny, warrant
- Stoni Daugherty, failure to appear
- Donte Brown, failure to comply
- Matthew Jenkins, failure to comply
- Kimberly Adams, failure to comply
- Luke Mesloh, criminal warrant
- John Faulkner, no auto insurance, possession of a controlled substance, interference with a peace officer
- Gerald Martin, property destruction - $1,000 or more, aggravated assault and battery, reckless endangerment
- Alfred Clark, serve jail time
- Troy Johnson, serve jail time
- Kenneth Koons, serve jail time
- John Erdahl, hold for probation and parole
- Richard Gemar, district court bench warrant
- Sebastian Ehrler, hold for probation and parole
- Jarrett Vargas, criminal warrant
- Andre Harper, failure to appear
- Charles Stafford, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to drive in a single lane, driving with license canceled or suspended, no auto insurance
