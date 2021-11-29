Natrona County Arrest Log (11/24/21 – 11/29/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Starlynn Andrews -- Hold for probation and Parole
Kenneth Avey -- Fail to Reg as Sex Offender
Laura Barber -- Trespassing, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Frank Barela -- Hold for probation and Parole
Emanuel Bautista -- District Court Bench Warrant
Tyler Bressette -- Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Criminal Warrant, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Norman Brummett -- Criminal Warrant
Bill Cook -- Fail to Appear
Byron Drake -- Traffic Control Signals: Red Vehicle, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Valid Drivers License, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Theft - $1000 or More
Jessie Elkins -- Domestic battery
Andrew Fernandez -- Fail to Appear, Driving Under Suspension, Bond Revocation
David Gober -- District Court Bench Warrant
Yeshua Harrison -- Domestic battery
Christopher Hicks -- Criminal Warrant, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Mark Hinds -- Criminal Warrant
Roger Johnson -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply x2
Michael Kobernick -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Cathy Long -- Hold for probation and Parole
Jeffery Moreno -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Russel Nielsen -- Convicted Felon Possess Firearm
Mary Obrien -- Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Maria Orozco -- Fail to Appear
David Owyhee -- District Court Bench Warrant
Scott Philo -- Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Interfere with Peace Officer, Fail to Comply x2
Joshua Roberts -- Trespassing
Jon Rogers -- Serving Weekends
Carlos Salazar -- District Court Bench Warrant
Karen Singer -- DWUI
Adam Smith -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Justin Smith -- Trespassing
Brittany Spaulding -- Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
Shawn Starrett -- Trespassing
Daniel Teel -- Fail to Comply
Louis Walker -- Attempt to Elude, Controlled Substance Possession, Speed too Fast
Louis Yellowfox -- Fail to Comply
Payne Yellowrobe -- Public Intoxication Prohibited