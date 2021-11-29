This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Starlynn Andrews -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kenneth Avey -- Fail to Reg as Sex Offender

Laura Barber -- Trespassing, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Frank Barela -- Hold for probation and Parole

Emanuel Bautista -- District Court Bench Warrant

Tyler Bressette -- Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Criminal Warrant, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Norman Brummett -- Criminal Warrant

Bill Cook -- Fail to Appear

Byron Drake -- Traffic Control Signals: Red Vehicle, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Valid Drivers License, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Theft - $1000 or More

Jessie Elkins -- Domestic battery

Andrew Fernandez -- Fail to Appear, Driving Under Suspension, Bond Revocation

David Gober -- District Court Bench Warrant

Yeshua Harrison -- Domestic battery

Christopher Hicks -- Criminal Warrant, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Mark Hinds -- Criminal Warrant

Roger Johnson -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply x2

Michael Kobernick -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Cathy Long -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jeffery Moreno -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Russel Nielsen -- Convicted Felon Possess Firearm

Mary Obrien -- Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Maria Orozco -- Fail to Appear

David Owyhee -- District Court Bench Warrant

Scott Philo -- Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Interfere with Peace Officer, Fail to Comply x2

Joshua Roberts -- Trespassing

Jon Rogers -- Serving Weekends

Carlos Salazar -- District Court Bench Warrant

Karen Singer -- DWUI

Adam Smith -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Justin Smith -- Trespassing

Brittany Spaulding -- Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Shawn Starrett -- Trespassing

Daniel Teel -- Fail to Comply

Louis Walker -- Attempt to Elude, Controlled Substance Possession, Speed too Fast

Louis Yellowfox -- Fail to Comply

Payne Yellowrobe -- Public Intoxication Prohibited