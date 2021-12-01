Natrona County Arrest Log (11/29/21 – 12/1/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Louis Yellowfox - Failure to comply



Justin Smith - Trespassing



Brendon Brimmer - Serve Jail Time



Jeremiah Brunsvold - District court bench warrant



Michael Ball - Criminal warrant



Elijah Eastlund - Hold for probation and parole



Richard Woertman - DUI, driving while license cancelled or suspended, interference with a peace officer



Christopher Baker - DUI, burglary, drive while license cancelled or suspended, interference with a peace officer



Dustin Burke - Trespassing, public intoxication, open container, disturbing the peace, trespassing



Robert Goodwine - Failure to comply



Austin Carson - Failure to comply



David Wilson - Hold for probation and parole



Jay Barnson - Contract hold/billing



Amy Timmins - Contract hold/billing



Wanita Benton - DUI



Tyson Shambo - Resisting arrest/interference with a peace officer, public intoxication



Detta Durgin - DUI



Jeremy Cantleberry - Driving while license suspended or revoked, driving without interlock device



Destiny Milo - DUI, driving under suspension