Natrona County Arrest Log (11/3/21–11/8/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Roxanna Anderson -- Hold for probation and Parole
Michael Blackley -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Nathan Bristow -- Fail to Appear
Dillon Brown -- Burglary; building, False Written Statement to Pawnbroker, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Interfere With Peace Officer
Marcus Brown -- Trespassing
Cory Campbell -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Violate Protection Ordinance
Charles Denney -- Stalking: Misdemeanor, Bond Revocation
Joshua Dickinson -- Criminal Warrant
Clark Farrar -- Marijuana-Possession, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)
Timothy Gaffield -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Thomas Glenn -- District Court Bench Warrant
Thomas Hairston -- Fail to Register as Sex Offender, NCIC Hit
Bradford Holt -- Fail to Appear
Randal Hudson -- Domestic Battery
Andrew Johnson -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
Benjamin Kinghorn -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, District Court Bench Warrant x3
Cole Lewis -- Civil Bench Warrant
Nicole MacKenzie -- Fail to Comply x2
Jennifer Martin -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Donald McIntosh -- Hold For WSP, Hold For District Court
Geannia Moore -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Michael Moore -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
Daniel Mundorf -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Insurance violation-No current Liability
Kristofer Nasife -- Escape: Felony Conviction, Hold for CAC
Maria Orozco -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Fail to Appear
Clinton Palmer -- Criminal Warrant
Geneva Parker -- : Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
Echo Pollock -- Hold for probation and Parole
Travis Robertson -- Probation Revocation
Sharon Sleep -- Burglary; Vehicle
David Stanley -- Hold for probation and Parole
Markieth Wheeler -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, District Court Bench Warrant
Nykomia Whiting -- Fail to Comply
Sydney Willow -- Fail to Appear
Kevin Wilson -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply
Levi Wirtala -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less