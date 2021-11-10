Natrona County Arrest Log (11/8/21–11/9/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

James Baker -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x3

Jared Baker -- Hold for WSP

Dominic Burgess -- Hold for CAC, Serve Jail Time

Daniel Harris -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Mandelyn Hernandez -- Fail to Comply

Alexander Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Ashlei Lance -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Kavan Peppersack -- Fail to Comply

Ian Petkosh -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, District Court Bench Warrant

Jeremy Randles -- Fail to Appear

Matthew Sexton -- Public Intoxication

James Taylor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Amanda Wilson -- Serve Jail Time, Hold for Mills Court