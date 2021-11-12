Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/21 – 11/12/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Michael Leathers - Serve Jail Time
- Rodney Smith - Hold for probation and parole
- Robert Wyatt - Contract hold
- Steven Moyer - Serve jail time
- Cynthia Pitt - Hold for district court
- Alexander Higby - Failure to comply
- Leland Rohn - Hold for probation and parole, failure to comply
- Alfonsine Jones - Hold for probation and parole
- Joseph Murphy - Failure to appear
- Kasey Perkins - Hold for probation and parole
- Philip Hood - Serve jail time
- Cody Coker - Criminal warrant
- Dalas Keil - Serve jail time
- Donald Smith - Public intoxication
- Adam Rose - Serve jail time
- Quintin Sulzie - Larceny
- Malika Brown - Criminal warrant
- Peter Rickert - Felony stalking, family violence protection act order
- Robb Hrabe - Possession of a controlled substance, theft under $1000
- John Christensen - Criminal warrant, probation violation, open container
Top 40 Restaurants Casper Wants Right Now