Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/21 – 11/12/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Leathers - Serve Jail Time



Rodney Smith - Hold for probation and parole



Robert Wyatt - Contract hold



Steven Moyer - Serve jail time



Cynthia Pitt - Hold for district court



Alexander Higby - Failure to comply



Leland Rohn - Hold for probation and parole, failure to comply



Alfonsine Jones - Hold for probation and parole



Joseph Murphy - Failure to appear



Kasey Perkins - Hold for probation and parole



Philip Hood - Serve jail time



Cody Coker - Criminal warrant



Dalas Keil - Serve jail time



Donald Smith - Public intoxication



Adam Rose - Serve jail time



Quintin Sulzie - Larceny



Malika Brown - Criminal warrant



Peter Rickert - Felony stalking, family violence protection act order



Robb Hrabe - Possession of a controlled substance, theft under $1000



John Christensen - Criminal warrant, probation violation, open container