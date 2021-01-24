Natrona County Arrest Log (1/19/21 – 1/22/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christophee Andersen -- public intoxication, trespassing, weapons - concealed, district court bench warrant.

Evan Armstrong -- contract hold, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, attempts/conspire, controlled substance possession.

Clintton Arteta -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine (x2), possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, attempts/conspire.

Joshua Baughcum -- domestic battery, vandalism/property destruction.

Scott Buddecke -- windshield (windows clear), registration violation, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Brandon Campbell -- district court bench warrant.

Amber Carpin -- serve jail time.

David Contreras -- serve jail time.

Reagan Crawford -- criminal warrant, marijuana - possession.

Zackery Daugherty -- under the influence of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Brittney Erb -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Damiona Faulkner -- hold for probation and parole.

Dalton Griswold -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, driving while under suspension, auto insurance.

Gage Hardwick -- serve jail time.

Tyler Holthouse -- driving while under the influence, leave the scene of an accident - property damage.

Christopher Lockhart -- hold for probation and parole.

Brinden Longest -- criminal warrant, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Eliel Lopez -- driving while under suspension, auto insurance, altering registration, controlled substance possession, driving without interlock device.

Shawn Mapp -- contract hold.

Jay Montoya -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Alexander Neard -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, fail to appear.

Clint Newton -- hold for probation and parole.

Amber Rodgers -- hold for probation and parole.

Brent Sanborn -- fail to appear (x2).

Jenefer Smith -- fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency.

Alexis Snyder -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession (x2), possession with intent to deliver.

Sarah Stowe -- serve jail time.

Melinda Trubey -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Lilly Washington -- contract hold.

Jadyn White -- serve jail time.

Charles Winfrey -- hold for probation and parole.

