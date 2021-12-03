Natrona County Arrest Log (12/1/21 – 12/3/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:Kevin Jenkins - Contract hold/billingJose Pacheco-Torres - Driving while licenses suspended, no registration, no auto insurance, speeding too fast for conditions, immigration holdClintton Arteta - Hold for WSPDuey Palmer - Theft of $1,000 or moreMia Moore-Stewart - Hold for WWCKayla Riley - Conspiracy, failure to complyShawn Starrett - Hold for probation and paroleDaniel Whiteplume - County warrantFrancisco Sosa - Inhalation or sale of glue/toxic vaporsYoung Chief LoneBear - DUI, driving under suspension, no insuranceFrank Granados - ShopliftingCharles Denney - Criminal warrantDerrick Young - Hold for probation and paroleChristopher Lutonsky - Failure to complyKimberly Belcher - Criminal warrantMarcus Brown - Public intoxication, open containerDouglas Pope - Failure to complyKristen Williams - Public intoxicationIsiaha Moore - No drivers licenseDawn Green - Failure to appearDavid Martin - Serve jail timeMarque Chavez - District court bench warrantNathan Andrew - Courtesy hold for other agencyLindsey Thurman - Failure to complyEdward Foster - Failure to complyMichael Widick - Courtesy hold for other agency, criminal warrantDonald Smith - Public intoxicationRichard McCloskey - Larceny
Casper's Top 8 Favorite Mexican Restaurants