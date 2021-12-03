Natrona County Arrest Log (12/1/21 – 12/3/21)

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

  • Kevin Jenkins - Contract hold/billing
  • Jose Pacheco-Torres - Driving while licenses suspended, no registration, no auto insurance, speeding too fast for conditions, immigration hold
  • Clintton Arteta - Hold for WSP
  • Duey Palmer - Theft of $1,000 or more
  • Mia Moore-Stewart - Hold for WWC
  • Kayla Riley - Conspiracy, failure to comply
  • Shawn Starrett - Hold for probation and parole
  • Daniel Whiteplume - County warrant
  • Francisco Sosa - Inhalation or sale of glue/toxic vapors
  • Young Chief LoneBear - DUI, driving under suspension, no insurance
  • Frank Granados - Shoplifting
  • Charles Denney - Criminal warrant
  • Derrick Young - Hold for probation and parole
  • Christopher Lutonsky - Failure to comply
  • Kimberly Belcher - Criminal warrant
  • Marcus Brown - Public intoxication, open container
  • Douglas Pope - Failure to comply
  • Kristen Williams - Public intoxication
  • Isiaha Moore - No drivers license
  • Dawn Green - Failure to appear
  • David Martin - Serve jail time
  • Marque Chavez - District court bench warrant
  • Nathan Andrew - Courtesy hold for other agency
  • Lindsey Thurman - Failure to comply
  • Edward Foster - Failure to comply
  • Michael Widick - Courtesy hold for other agency, criminal warrant
  • Donald Smith - Public intoxication
  • Richard McCloskey - Larceny

