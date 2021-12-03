Natrona County Arrest Log (12/1/21 – 12/3/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kevin Jenkins - Contract hold/billing

Jose Pacheco-Torres - Driving while licenses suspended, no registration, no auto insurance, speeding too fast for conditions, immigration hold

Clintton Arteta - Hold for WSP

Duey Palmer - Theft of $1,000 or more

Mia Moore-Stewart - Hold for WWC

Kayla Riley - Conspiracy, failure to comply

Shawn Starrett - Hold for probation and parole

Daniel Whiteplume - County warrant

Francisco Sosa - Inhalation or sale of glue/toxic vapors

Young Chief LoneBear - DUI, driving under suspension, no insurance

Frank Granados - Shoplifting

Charles Denney - Criminal warrant

Derrick Young - Hold for probation and parole

Christopher Lutonsky - Failure to comply

Kimberly Belcher - Criminal warrant

Marcus Brown - Public intoxication, open container

Douglas Pope - Failure to comply

Kristen Williams - Public intoxication

Isiaha Moore - No drivers license

Dawn Green - Failure to appear

David Martin - Serve jail time

Marque Chavez - District court bench warrant

Nathan Andrew - Courtesy hold for other agency

Lindsey Thurman - Failure to comply

Edward Foster - Failure to comply

Michael Widick - Courtesy hold for other agency, criminal warrant

Donald Smith - Public intoxication

Richard McCloskey - Larceny