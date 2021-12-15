Natrona County Arrest Log (12/13/21 – 12/15/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Dakota Ashcraft -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
Kelly Beckstead -- DWUI, Drivers License, Open Container in Vehicle, Parking on Highway
Justin Brown -- Criminal Warrant, Hold for probation and Parole
Natalie Brown -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Vidal Contreras- Luna -- Drive While License Suspended - if Suspended, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone
Kenneth Daniels -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
Kadin Eastlund -- Hold for WSP
Mariellen Evans -- Fail to Comply
Jerald Friday -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Giovanni Guerriero -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Michael Kelsey -- EXPC Order Buy, Rec., Conc., Stolen Property
Mark Lowe -- Contract Hold/billing
Avery McPherson -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within
Nichole Mielke -- Fail to Appear
Leon Spoonhunter -- Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offence, Expired Temporary License Permit/Improper, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
James Walter -- Hold for WSP
Kristofer Wright -- Contract Hold/billing, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
