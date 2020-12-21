Natrona County Arrest Log (12/18/20 – 12/20/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cherica Apodaca -- fail to comply, district court bench warrant (x2).

John Authement -- fail to appear.

Kazen Briggs -- fail to appear (x2).

Kristin Cecil -- fail to appear (x4).

Ricky Cole -- interference with a peace officer, conspiracy, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, petty larceny.

Eddy Fernandez -- district court bench warrant (x2).

William Garland -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Donald Hill -- fail to comply.

Adam Huffer -- fail to comply, fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency, petit larceny.

Lakshmi Jaramillo -- controlled substance possession (x2).

Zachary Jarrard -- driving while under the influence, open container.

Mariah Kemme -- driving while under the influence.

William Lee -- turn signal required, stop or yield sign, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession (x2).

Kevin Legarreta -- fail to comply.

James Luce -- contract hold.

Paul Mapes -- fail to comply.

Marlon Marshall -- fail to appear, serve jail time.

Douglas Norton -- hold for probation and parole.

Sheila Reardon -- fail to comply.

Moises Sanchez -- aggravated assault, domestic battery.

Stacy Stewart -- National Crime Information Center hit, marijuana possession.

Micha Sulze -- controlled substance possession, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Robert Willow -- domestic battery.

Sydney Willow -- county warrant/hold for agency, driving while under suspension, maintain insurance, registration violation, follow too close, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Victoria Wilson -- contract hold.

Jasper Wimber -- fail to comply, fail to appear.

