Natrona County Arrest Log (12/18/21 – 12/20/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Willie Jones - Criminal warrant

Ray Robinson - Failure to comply, controlled substance possession

Andrew Kelly - Warrant

Ricky Garver - Failure to appear

Kimberly Jenkins - Petty larceny

Carlos Ulloa - Failure to comply

Justin Miller - Failure to appear

Michal Lindberg - Trespassing, resisting arrest, public intoxication

Bradley Allgeier - Public intoxication

Echo Pollock - Interference, attempt to elude, larceny, possession of a controlled substance, bench warrant

Patrick Schutz - Possession of a controlled substance

Hope Espinosa - Possession of a controlled substance

Gary Nupp - Insurance violation, DUI, motor vehicle registration

Jentry Peppersack - DUI, possession of a controlled substance

Justin Overman - Possession of a controlled substance

Terrell Porter - DUI, warrant

Ryan Castle - DUI, interference with a peace officer, open container

James Severson - Driving while suspended, interference, criminal warrant, insurance violation

Virginia McReynolds - Failure to comply, driving under suspension, failure to comply

Katrina Lucero - District court warrant

Amber Cook - Failure to comply

Justin Johnson - Bench warrant