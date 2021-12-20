Natrona County Arrest Log (12/18/21 – 12/20/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Willie Jones - Criminal warrant
- Ray Robinson - Failure to comply, controlled substance possession
- Andrew Kelly - Warrant
- Ricky Garver - Failure to appear
- Kimberly Jenkins - Petty larceny
- Carlos Ulloa - Failure to comply
- Justin Miller - Failure to appear
- Michal Lindberg - Trespassing, resisting arrest, public intoxication
- Bradley Allgeier - Public intoxication
- Echo Pollock - Interference, attempt to elude, larceny, possession of a controlled substance, bench warrant
- Patrick Schutz - Possession of a controlled substance
- Hope Espinosa - Possession of a controlled substance
- Gary Nupp - Insurance violation, DUI, motor vehicle registration
- Jentry Peppersack - DUI, possession of a controlled substance
- Justin Overman - Possession of a controlled substance
- Terrell Porter - DUI, warrant
- Ryan Castle - DUI, interference with a peace officer, open container
- James Severson - Driving while suspended, interference, criminal warrant, insurance violation
- Virginia McReynolds - Failure to comply, driving under suspension, failure to comply
- Katrina Lucero - District court warrant
- Amber Cook - Failure to comply
- Justin Johnson - Bench warrant