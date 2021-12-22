Natrona County Arrest Log (12/20/21 – 12/22/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Johnathan Arket -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Trespassing

Pamela Barnhill -- Serve Jail Time

Lisa Blevins -- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Nathan Bristow -- Domestic battery, Strangulation of household Member

Zachary Buslett -- Fail to Comply

Judith Cable -- 1st Degree Arson

Kooper Cavender -- Hold for probation and Parole

Alexander Cochran -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kylee Collins -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Aggravated assault

Christina Counts -- Hold for Casper Municipal Court, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Matthew Gerhard -- Assault and Battery

David Gober -- Trespassing, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab

Richard Gonzales -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Nicholas Hardman -- Domestic battery

Unicia Hoskins -- Hold for probation and Parole

Timothy Houck -- Criminal Warrant

Dennis Little Whiteman -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Christopher Lockhart -- Hold for probation and Parole

Weston Mason -- DWUI, Stop or Yield Sign, Criminal Warrant

Damon Monarco -- Criminal Warrant

Steven Oldman -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within

Timmy Sampley -- Hold for probation and Parole

Cassandra Shattuck -- Fail to Comply

Melissa Shoemaker -- Fail to Appear