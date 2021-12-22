Natrona County Arrest Log (12/20/21 – 12/22/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Johnathan Arket -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Trespassing
Pamela Barnhill -- Serve Jail Time
Lisa Blevins -- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Nathan Bristow -- Domestic battery, Strangulation of household Member
Zachary Buslett -- Fail to Comply
Judith Cable -- 1st Degree Arson
Kooper Cavender -- Hold for probation and Parole
Alexander Cochran -- Hold for probation and Parole
Kylee Collins -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Aggravated assault
Christina Counts -- Hold for Casper Municipal Court, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Matthew Gerhard -- Assault and Battery
David Gober -- Trespassing, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab
Richard Gonzales -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Nicholas Hardman -- Domestic battery
Unicia Hoskins -- Hold for probation and Parole
Timothy Houck -- Criminal Warrant
Dennis Little Whiteman -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Christopher Lockhart -- Hold for probation and Parole
Weston Mason -- DWUI, Stop or Yield Sign, Criminal Warrant
Damon Monarco -- Criminal Warrant
Steven Oldman -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within
Timmy Sampley -- Hold for probation and Parole
Cassandra Shattuck -- Fail to Comply
Melissa Shoemaker -- Fail to Appear