Natrona County Arrest Log (12/21/20 – 12/28/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

William Allen -- attempts/conspire, delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, controlled substance possession (x3), county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, fail to comply, criminal warrant, fail to appear.

Alana Archuleta -- malicious mischief, shoplifting.

Wesley Bell -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Weldon Blackburn -- fail to appear.

Fauline Byers -- driving under the influence.

Krista Cantrell -- serve jail time.

Rebecca Carson -- fail to comply.

Andrew Castano -- trespassing.

Daniel Closs -- public intoxication.

Grace Coleman -- fail to appear.

David Cotton -- public intoxication, urinating or defecating in public.

David Criss -- fail to appear.

Brandon Ensley -- district court bench warrant.

Mark Evans -- controlled substance possession, county warrant/hold for agency.

Marlyee Friday -- serve jail time.

Terrance Fullerton -- hold for probation and parole.

William Garland -- domestic battery, strangulation of a household member, hold for probation and parole.

Steven Gilmore -- fail to appear.

Andrew Goldstein -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession (x2), carry concealed weapon, larceny.

Dana Green -- probationary court hold.

Dalton Griswold -- fail to comply.

Shawna Hansen -- registration motor vehicle, insurance violation - no current liability, county warrant/hold for agency.

Jacquelyn Harris -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicles child endangering, 10-57 prop, shoplifting.

Casey Henry -- criminal warrant.

Anthony Holliday -- driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability.

Scott Jackson -- violate Family Violence Protection Act order.

Brandon Johnson -- fail to comply (x2), fail to appear.

Evan Kerr -- fail to comply (x2).

Kenneth Marion -- controlled substance possession.

Joseph Martinez -- controlled substance possession.

Steven Mildren -- fail to appear.

Latoya Moore -- shoplifting, criminal warrant.

Tyler Moore -- criminal warrant.

Jermaine Palato -- hold for probation and parole.

Clint Peterson -- hold for probation and parole.

Mariah Ramos -- serve jail time.

Leena Reyes Briggs -- fail to comply (x3).

Sean Salisbury -- domestic battery.

Michael Sanders -- hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Mathew Schmidt -- driving while under the influence.

Andrew Schrayer -- driving while under the influence, elude police, open container/consume in vehicle.

Dominic Servantes -- driving while under the influence.

Tracy Shelley -- civil bench warrant.

Donald Smith -- pubic intoxication.

Leon Spoonhunter -- fail to appear.

Allen Standing Elk -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Kirk Steffey -- criminal warrant (x2).

Shane Sternberg -- serve jail time.

Jack Sullivan -- driving while under suspension, controlled substance possession, under the influence of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Anthony Townsend -- criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency (x2).

Laurie Vitale -- fail to comply.

Jonathan Wentz -- district court bench warrant.

Jason Whitney -- fail to appear, fail to comply.

Michelle Williams -- controlled substance possession.

Evan Yates -- public intoxication.

Kostantino Zacharakis -- hold for probation and parole.

Israel Zegiel -- disturbing the peace, defrauding an innkeeper.

Robert Zollinger -- hold for probation and parole.

