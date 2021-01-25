Natrona County Arrest Log (1/22/21 – 1/25/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Adriana Alexander -- fail to comply, fail to appear.

Cody Bennett -- criminal warrant, fail to comply.

Aaron Blanchard -- public intoxication.

John Boyden -- driving while under the influence, driving while license suspended.

Donald Caraveau -- public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Randall Carr -- fail to appear (x2), domestic battery, aggravated assault.

Joshua Case -- fail to comply, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Melanie Coder -- disturbing the peace.

Gage Cordova -- probation revocation.

Brenton Daley -- district court bench warrant, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Preston Dickerson -- suspended/revoked driver's license.

Cory Frenick -- driving while under suspension, obey traffic control signals.

Jordan Garcia -- attempt to elude, auto insurance, registration violation, driving while under suspension, careless driving, criminal entry, interference with custody, controlled substance possession, seat belt required, duty to unattended vehicle, county warrant/hold for agency.

Austin Hallock -- hold for district court, hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Faye Jenson -- serve jail time.

Roger Johnson -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, fail to appear.

Eric Macormic -- fail to comply.

Drew Marrero -- controlled substance possession.

Jerry Martinez -- county warrant/hold for agency (x2).

Preston Mooney -- hold for probation and parole.

James Nicholson -- driving while under suspension, driving without interlock device, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Michael Pacheco -- serve jail time.

Douglas Pope -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, fail to comply, fireworks - use, possess, store, sale.

Joshua Quinones -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Douglas Skrok -- shoplifting.

Darren Thunehorst -- public intoxication.

Michael Vickers -- public intoxication, trespassing, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace.

Lanny Wilson -- disturbing the peace, resisting arrest.

Cory Wolfe -- domestic battery.

Israel Zegiel -- under the influence of a controlled substance, unlawful entry into an occupied structure.

