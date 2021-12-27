Natrona County Arrest Log (12/22/21 – 12/27/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Nicholas Amacher -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Aggravated Assault and Battery: Threaten With Draw

Michele Amack -- Fail to Comply

Justin Anderson -- Criminal Warrant, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Timothy Bliss -- Larceny, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Thomas Branstetter -- Fail to Appear

Tyann Briggs -- Hold for CAC

Joaquin Enriquez -- Possess-Deadly Weapon/Intent, Vandalism/Destroy Property

Serena Garduno -- Domestic battery

Nichole Haines -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Kimberly Harris -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Jeffery Harrison -- Contract Hold/billing

Andrew Hollandsworth -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Dennis Little Whiteman -- Trespassing

Keipher Loos -- Fail to Comply

Alan Love -- Fail to Appear x2

Marlon Marshall -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear

Joshua Mckinder -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Christopher Milde -- Hold for CAC

Catherine Morton -- Serve Jail Time

Leo Nolen -- Criminal Warrant

Brandon Pederson -- Burglary; vehicle, Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Use Anothers Credit Card - Under $1000

Solana Sisneros -- Fail to Appear

Destiny Taylor -- Serve Jail Time

James Taylor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Sexual Battery