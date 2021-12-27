Natrona County Arrest Log (12/22/21 – 12/27/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Nicholas Amacher -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Aggravated Assault and Battery: Threaten With Draw
Michele Amack -- Fail to Comply
Justin Anderson -- Criminal Warrant, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
Timothy Bliss -- Larceny, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Thomas Branstetter -- Fail to Appear
Tyann Briggs -- Hold for CAC
Joaquin Enriquez -- Possess-Deadly Weapon/Intent, Vandalism/Destroy Property
Serena Garduno -- Domestic battery
Nichole Haines -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Kimberly Harris -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant
Jeffery Harrison -- Contract Hold/billing
Andrew Hollandsworth -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Dennis Little Whiteman -- Trespassing
Keipher Loos -- Fail to Comply
Alan Love -- Fail to Appear x2
Marlon Marshall -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear
Joshua Mckinder -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Christopher Milde -- Hold for CAC
Catherine Morton -- Serve Jail Time
Leo Nolen -- Criminal Warrant
Brandon Pederson -- Burglary; vehicle, Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Use Anothers Credit Card - Under $1000
Solana Sisneros -- Fail to Appear
Destiny Taylor -- Serve Jail Time
James Taylor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Sexual Battery