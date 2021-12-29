Natrona County Arrest Log (12/27/21 – 12/28/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Merissa Apodaca -- Fail to Comply
Jermiah Bagwell -- Serve Jail Time
Jerry Byram -- Hold for Probation and Parole
Marque Chavez -- Hold for WSP
John Diiorio -- Serve Jail Time
Christopher Howard -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
Jeffery Lafferty -- Hold for Probation and Parole
Guy Lucero -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Timothy Miller -- Hold for Probation and Parole
Christopher Moreland -- Interfere with Peace Officer
David Owyhee -- Bond Revocation x2
David Partin -- Marijuana-Possession, Hold for probation and Parole
Shielyn Perea -- District Court Bench Warrant
Jeffrey Roberts -- Serve Jail Time
Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Jack Taber -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)
Bradley Tillett -- Fail to Appear
Guy Whitehead -- Hold for probation and Parole
Steven Williams -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2