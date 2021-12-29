Natrona County Arrest Log (12/27/21 – 12/28/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Merissa Apodaca -- Fail to Comply

Jermiah Bagwell -- Serve Jail Time

Jerry Byram -- Hold for Probation and Parole

Marque Chavez -- Hold for WSP

John Diiorio -- Serve Jail Time

Christopher Howard -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Jeffery Lafferty -- Hold for Probation and Parole

Guy Lucero -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Timothy Miller -- Hold for Probation and Parole

Christopher Moreland -- Interfere with Peace Officer

David Owyhee -- Bond Revocation x2

David Partin -- Marijuana-Possession, Hold for probation and Parole

Shielyn Perea -- District Court Bench Warrant

Jeffrey Roberts -- Serve Jail Time

Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jack Taber -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)

Bradley Tillett -- Fail to Appear

Guy Whitehead -- Hold for probation and Parole

Steven Williams -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2