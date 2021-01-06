Natrona County Arrest Log (12/28/20 – 1/6/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

James Alley -- public intoxication, fail to appear, fail to comply.

Jeremy Allison Laplant -- fail to comply (x3), fail to appear (x2).

Steven Baros -- fail to comply.

John Binegar -- open container/consume in vehicle, public intoxication.

Aaron Bowen -- criminal warrant.

Brendon Brimmer -- disturbing the peace, resisting arrest.

Joseph Brown -- National Crime Information Center hit, district court bench warrant.

Marissa Brown -- fail to appear.

Dewayne Burton -- controlled substance possession (x2), possession with intent to deliver, registration violation, auto insurance.

Ben Bustos -- hold for probation and parole.

Judith Cable -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Jackie Carabajal -- criminal warrant, unlawful entry into an occupied structure, domestic battery, petty larceny, simple burglary.

Josue Chirinos Ramos -- driving while under suspension, resisting arrest.

Robin Collins -- driving while under suspension, auto insurance, driving without interlock device.

Loral Combe -- district court bench warrant.

Brandy Cook -- hold for probation and parole.

Akeem Cummings -- public intoxication.

Brenton Daley -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Jessica Edwards -- domestic battery.

Austin Falk -- driving while under the influence, reckless driving, duty to notify owner.

Thesha Fellon -- hold for probation and parole.

Elizabeth Ferguson -- fail to comply, fail to appear, criminal warrant, driving while under the influence, driving while license suspended, insurance violation - no current liability.

David Follick -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, hold for district court.

Brenion Foster -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Levi French -- under the influence of a controlled substance, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Russell Frerichs -- public intoxication.

Patrick Garnhart -- criminal warrant, malicious mischief, bond revocation.

Brian Gilbert -- district court bench warrant.

Cole Goodsell -- domestic battery.

Veronica Hancock -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Daniel Harris -- open container, public intoxication.

Megann Holzer -- district court bench warrant.

David Horton -- criminal warrant, fail to appear.

Cory Hudson -- interference with a peace officer, controlled substance possession (x2), hold for probation and parole.

Kristina Hudson -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, possession with intent to deliver.

Michael Huff -- contract hold.

Stanley Hurst -- civil bench warrant.

Anthony Kelley -- criminal warrant.

Keith Koronka -- driving while under suspension, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine (x3).

Thomas Larimore -- driving while license suspended, registration motor vehicle.

Isaac Lee -- criminal warrant, controlled substance possession.

William Lee -- attempts/conspire (x2), controlled substance possession (x2), controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, child endangerment.

Pablo Lerma -- serve jail time.

Wilbur Lutkins -- aggravated assault, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Sean Maher -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Kenneth Marion -- controlled substance possession.

Adam Miller -- fail to appear.

Kelly Miller -- serve jail time.

Rachel Moore -- domestic battery.

Roberto Moreno -- driving while under suspension, driving without interlock device.

Benjamin Morgan -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension, driving without an interlock device.

Tashina Morgan -- fail to comply.

Steven Oldman -- hold for probation and parole.

Patrick Pacheco -- resisting arrest, hold for probation and parole.

Jermaine Palato -- controlled substance possession (x2), hold for probation and parole, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine - with intent to deliver.

Thomas Pederson -- suspended/revoked driver's license, reckless driving.

Echo Pollock -- hold for probation and parole, hold for Mills Court.

Mikel Rice -- pedestrian under the influence.

Joshua Roberts -- serve jail time.

Nicholas Rosas -- district court bench warrant, fail to comply.

Robert Schukman -- driving while under the influence.

Marshal Sipp -- controlled substance possession, 10/57 - hit and run, National Crime Information Center hit.

Adrian Sixfeathers -- fail to comply, fail to appear, criminal warrant, National Crime Information Center hit.

Cecil Smith -- public intoxication, fail to appear.

Donald Smith -- public intoxication.

Devon Souza -- bond revocation.

Daniel Sparks -- controlled substance possession (x3), delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver (x2), controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, county warrant/hold for agency.

Melanie Swearinger -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Kayelee Thomas -- fail to comply.

Lindsey Thurman -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, driving without interlock device, driving while under suspension.

Annatasha Vigo -- criminal warrant.

Marc Warren -- driving while under the influence, assault and battery.

Natasha Weir -- public intoxication, marijuana - possession, fail to comply.

Kindle West -- fail to appear.

Isaiah Williams -- possession with intent to deliver.

Corey Willey -- strangulation of a household member.

Myrl Williamson -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Patrick Wilson -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Ian Wittler -- fail to comply.

