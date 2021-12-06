Natrona County Arrest Log (12/3/21 – 12/6/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Taylor Collins Lippincott - Serving jail time
- Brandon Birgenheier - Hold for probation and parole
- Craig Stephens - County warrant/hold for agency, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine
- Brennon Scott - Hold for probation and parole
- Anthony Holman - Possession of methamphetamine
- Kelly Miller - Serving weekends
- Raymond Laceby - Serving jail time
- Timothy King - Criminal warrant
- James Govan - Public intoxication
- Chad Stewart - Eluding police, no vehicle registration
- Latoya Moore - Failure to appear
- Devan Sanchez - Failure to comply
- Garrett Geis - Warrant
- Katie Pollock - Possession of methamphetamine
- Kari Davis - DUI
- Robert Lukowiak - DUI
Casper Shares Beautiful Christmas Decorations
Casperites share their beautiful holiday lights and Christmas trees