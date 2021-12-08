Natrona County Arrest Log (12/5/21 – 12/7/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Matthew Akers -- Fail to Comply, Domestic battery, Strangulation of household Member

Bruce Brooker -- Burglary; Vehicle

Samuel Brungardt-Watson -- Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance

Donald Caraveau -- Criminal Warrant

Christopher Carlen -- Theft - $1000 of More, Theft - $1000 of More, Conspire to Commit Felony, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply

Tommie Christ -- Burglary; building, Criminal Warrant

John Christensen -- Theft - $1000 of More, Conspire to Commit Felony, Property Destruction: $1000 or More

Jason Collins -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e

Carrie Creager -- Fail to Comply x2

David Gober -- Trespassing

Frederico Gomez -- Hold for WSP

Glenn Green -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Scott Lamb -- Hold for probation and Parole

Christopher Milde -- Hold for probation and Parole, Hold for CAC

Alec Miller -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Timothy Miller -- Hold for probation and Parole

Preston Mooney -- Reckless Driving, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, No Registration and Improper Display of

Emmanuel Potter -- Fail to Comply

Martha Potter -- Hold For Circuit Court

Spencer Rhodes -- Hold For Circuit Court

Micha Sulzle -- Hold for probation and Parole, Fail to Appear

Justin Wareham -- Public Intoxication Prohibited