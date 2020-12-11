Natrona County Arrest Log (12/9/20 – 12/11/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Wren Curtis -- criminal bench warrant.

Kurt Deming -- fail to comply (x3), county warrant/hold for agency.

Joseph Forkell -- fail to appear.

Tesla Goggles -- fail to comply.

Bryan Hackleman -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Douglas Hawk -- fail to comply, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, theft of identity, larceny, county warrant/hold for agency.

Juston Jackett -- aggravated assault.

Keith Koronka -- domestic battery.

Sean Lavin -- public intoxication.

Lance McClure -- criminal bench warrant, fail to comply.

Ian Molina -- contract hold.

Carla Musser -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Patrick Pacheco -- fail to appear.

Nathan Rhoades -- fail to comply.

Kevin Ridi -- fail to comply, hold for probation and parole.

Sheri Salazar -- serve jail time.

Donald Smith -- public intoxication.

Kirk Steffey -- drive without an interlock device, driving while under suspension.

Justin Tanner -- aggravated assault, possession of a weapon with deadly intent.

Timika Wallace -- fail to comply, district court bench warrant (x2), fail to appear, fail to comply, interference with a peace officer, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, National Crime Information Center hit.

