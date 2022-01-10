Natrona County Arrest Log (1/5/21 – 1/9/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Zachary Buslett -- Domestic Battery - 2nd Offense Within 5 Years, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, False Imprisonment, Reckless Driving, Valid Drivers License, Reckless Endangering, Interfere With Emergency Calls

Jason Collins -- Fail to Comply

Travis Dangler -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Jaime Diaz -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Theft of Services

Sandra Dudzik -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More

Samuel Fales -- District Court Bench Warrant

Sherry Finch -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Fail to Comply

Kevin Hansen -- Contract Hold/billing

Shayla Harris Morisette -- Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Trevor Hyde -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offence, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Alexander Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Douglas Jordan -- Serve Jail Time

Justin Martens -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Mark Minson -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, DWUS, Complimentary Auto Insurance

Jerred Parks -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offence, Interfere With Peace Officer

Lawrence Plentyhawk -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Michael Robinson Jones -- Serving Weekends

Devon Sherman -- Fail to Comply

Bessie Sotelo -- Criminal Warrant

Tre Sramek -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Speeding

Steven VenJohn -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offence, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offence, Convicted Felon Possess Firearm

Michael Weaver -- NCIC Hit

Michael Webster -- District Court Bench Warrant