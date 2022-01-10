Natrona County Arrest Log (1/5/21 – 1/9/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Zachary Buslett -- Domestic Battery - 2nd Offense Within 5 Years, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, False Imprisonment, Reckless Driving, Valid Drivers License, Reckless Endangering, Interfere With Emergency Calls
Jason Collins -- Fail to Comply
Travis Dangler -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
Jaime Diaz -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Theft of Services
Sandra Dudzik -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More
Samuel Fales -- District Court Bench Warrant
Sherry Finch -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Fail to Comply
Kevin Hansen -- Contract Hold/billing
Shayla Harris Morisette -- Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Trevor Hyde -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offence, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
Alexander Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole
Douglas Jordan -- Serve Jail Time
Justin Martens -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Mark Minson -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, DWUS, Complimentary Auto Insurance
Jerred Parks -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offence, Interfere With Peace Officer
Lawrence Plentyhawk -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Michael Robinson Jones -- Serving Weekends
Devon Sherman -- Fail to Comply
Bessie Sotelo -- Criminal Warrant
Tre Sramek -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Speeding
Steven VenJohn -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offence, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offence, Convicted Felon Possess Firearm
Michael Weaver -- NCIC Hit
Michael Webster -- District Court Bench Warrant