Natrona County Arrest Log (3/29/22 – 4/3/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jeffrey Bacus -- Fail to Comply
- Kyler Bentsen -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Cielo Brooks -- Fail to Comply
- Richard Buchholz -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Charles Carr -- Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram
- Anthony Clark -- Fail to Comply
- Mason Cureton -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Jesse Dewitt -- Criminal Bench Warrant x2, Parole Revocation
- Miryam Echeagaray -- Fail to Appear
- Matthew Fogle -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Inhalation or Sale of Glue/Toxic Vapors
- Karen Green -- District County Bench Warrant, Interference With Peace Officer, Hold for WWC
- Rachel Handley -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Lincoln Harris -- Fail to Comply
- Janelle Hunt -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Myelz Jensen -- Attempt to Elude, Larceny, Reckless Driving, DWUS, Property Destruction: $1,000 or More, Driving on Sidewalk, Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving
- Roger Johnson -- Fail to Comply, Breach of Peace, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Domestic Battery
- Roger Johnson -- Interference with the Public Employee, Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Injuring, Defacing and Destroying Property
- Kenneth Koons -- Interference With Peace Officer, Reckless Endangering
- Chandra Lafferty -- Hold for probation and Parole, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Kimberly LeBeau -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Natasha Madigan -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Megan Mayhew -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Michael Mondle -- Fail to Appear x2
- Latoya Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Roy Moore -- Contract Hold/billing
- Cristian Newport -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Kari Padilla -- Fail to Appear
- Martha Potter -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear, Resisting Arrest - Interference With Police
- Joshua Ruvalcaba -- Strangulation of household Member, Domestic battery
- Roy Shamblen -- DWUI, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Restricted License, Intimidation of Person/Officer
- Geoffrey Smith -- Interference With Peace Officer
- Trey Tillman -- Contract Hold/billing
- Pedro Treto -- Fail to Appear, Theft - Under $1,000 x2
- Dennis Tyrrell -- Domestic battery
- Danny Vazquez -- Hold for probation and Parole, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Narciso Villanueva -- DWUS, Fail to Appear
- Billy Wieser -- Aggravated Assault, Domestic Battery
- Angela Woods -- Interference With Peace Officer, Fail to Appear x2, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
I Swear I'll Kill You If You Play That
Recently, a Wyoming man was convicted of assaulting and shooting another man over an argument about a song on the radio.
No one died. The shooter got 7 years and a $1,357 fine.
This much we know but the public never got to hear - WHAT WAS THE SONG?
Imagine yourself on a long Wyoming highway, late at night. You're driving with someone and a song that you just HATE comes on the radio. But they turn it UP and start to sting along.
How bad does the song have to be to justify doing what you are thinking?
Below are some examples.