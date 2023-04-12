Natrona County Arrest Log (4/11/23 – 4/12/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Edgar Hermosillo-Salas, 35 — Immigration Hold

Thomas Willson, 54 — Failure to comply, Failure to appear X2

Eric Richardson, 55 — Failure to appear

Michael Seivewright, 59— Criminal warrant x2

Brett Swenson, 55— Criminal warrant

Harold Brownlow, 28 — County warrant/ Hold for agency

George Limberhand, 40 — NCIC Hit

Victoria Jorgenson, 25 — Driving while license cancelled, Compulsory auto insurance, Driving without interlock device, no registration

Jaylon Helling, 21 — Possession of marijuana

Lita King, 18 — Possession controlled substance - crystal or powder, Failure to appear

Sierra Randall, 32 — Serve jail time

Jamie Smith, 47 — Criminal warrant

Ryan Freeman, 43 — Domestic battery, Possession of controlled substance

Alva Brown, 48 — Criminal bench warrant

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.