Casper Denny’s Location Will Be Open 24-Hours Again Starting This Month

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Casper's 24-hour restaurants and stores have ceased to operate those same hours. Some have even closed their doors permanently.

Fortunately, the Casper's Denny's location is going to back to 24-hour service, Fridays and Saturdays only, starting on April 21st, 2023.

Casper Denny's - 24 hours again Kayla Kirby loading...

At this time, the only local restaurant that is still operating 24/7 is Pancho's Mexican Food, since Craves permanently closed it's doors back in December 2022 and Casper's Good Cooking permanently closed even further back in March 2020.

It will be nice to once again have another late night dinning option in Casper.

