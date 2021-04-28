NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (4/26/21 – 4/28/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Dylan Adkins -- Fail to Appear
Jeremy Blume -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
Jeremy Caster -- DWUI
Cory Frenick -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Justus Gagne -- DWUI, Controlled Sub Poss
Daniel Harris -- Set fire to anothers land
April Johansen -- District Court Bench Warrant
Theodore Johansen -- District Court Bench Warrant
Lorraine Madison -- Controlled Sub Poss, Urinating Or Defecating in Public
Lauren Madrid -- DWUI
Christopher McCain -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Criminal Warrant
Holly Olsen -- Criminal Warrant
Deandre Phillips -- Hold for probation and Parole
Destiny Pyke -- Hold for probation and Parole
Sebastian Rouse -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Brittany Spaulding -- Hold for CAC, Fail to Appear, Hold for probation and Parole
Kristina Slagle -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Kristen Stewart -- Serve Jail Time
Donny Tilden -- NCIC Hit
Ronald Warner -- Public Intoxication