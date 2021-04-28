NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (4/26/21 – 4/28/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dylan Adkins -- Fail to Appear

Jeremy Blume -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Jeremy Caster -- DWUI

Cory Frenick -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Justus Gagne -- DWUI, Controlled Sub Poss

Daniel Harris -- Set fire to anothers land

April Johansen -- District Court Bench Warrant

Theodore Johansen -- District Court Bench Warrant

Lorraine Madison -- Controlled Sub Poss, Urinating Or Defecating in Public

Lauren Madrid -- DWUI

Christopher McCain -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Criminal Warrant

Holly Olsen -- Criminal Warrant

Deandre Phillips -- Hold for probation and Parole

Destiny Pyke -- Hold for probation and Parole

Sebastian Rouse -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Brittany Spaulding -- Hold for CAC, Fail to Appear, Hold for probation and Parole

Kristina Slagle -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Kristen Stewart -- Serve Jail Time

Donny Tilden -- NCIC Hit

Ronald Warner -- Public Intoxication