NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (4/28/21 – 4/30/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christopher Benson -- Inference W/PO, Controlled Sub Poss Meth

Brittany Spaulding -- Hold for CAC, Fail to Appear, Hold for probation and Parole

Donny Tilden -- NCIC Hit

Justus Gagne -- : DWUI, Controlled Sub Poss

Christopher McCain -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Criminal Warrant

Kristen Stewart -- Serve Jail Time

Kristina Slagle -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Stephanie Sitting Eagle -- Fail to Comply

Arthur Lara -- CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Dylan Mills -- CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Christopher Young-Jones -- Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold For WSP

Charles Winfrey -- Hold for probation and Parole, Serve Jail Time

Krista Cantrell -- Serve Jail Time

Isaac Lee -- Criminal Warrant

Kavan Peppersack -- Burglary, Fail to Appear

Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Christina Weber -- Serve Jail Time

Chloe Kraft -- Controlled Sub Poss Meth

Tyler Gomez -- Larceny, Criminal Trespass

Kadin Eastlund -- Fail to Comply x2

Jerad Champlin -- Under Influence Cont Substance

Daniel Harris -- Public Intoxication