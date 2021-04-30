NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (4/28/21 – 4/30/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Christopher Benson -- Inference W/PO, Controlled Sub Poss Meth
Brittany Spaulding -- Hold for CAC, Fail to Appear, Hold for probation and Parole
Donny Tilden -- NCIC Hit
Justus Gagne -- : DWUI, Controlled Sub Poss
Christopher McCain -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Criminal Warrant
Kristen Stewart -- Serve Jail Time
Kristina Slagle -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Stephanie Sitting Eagle -- Fail to Comply
Arthur Lara -- CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Dylan Mills -- CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Christopher Young-Jones -- Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold For WSP
Charles Winfrey -- Hold for probation and Parole, Serve Jail Time
Krista Cantrell -- Serve Jail Time
Isaac Lee -- Criminal Warrant
Kavan Peppersack -- Burglary, Fail to Appear
Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Christina Weber -- Serve Jail Time
Chloe Kraft -- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
Tyler Gomez -- Larceny, Criminal Trespass
Kadin Eastlund -- Fail to Comply x2
Jerad Champlin -- Under Influence Cont Substance
Daniel Harris -- Public Intoxication