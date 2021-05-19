NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (5/17/21 – 5/19/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Clinton Bock -- Drive While Lic Cancelled, Suspended, or, Drive w/o Interlock Device 1st OFF, Open Contnr Alchl/Moving Veh - 1st OFF
Gaylin Carson -- Hold for probation and Parole
Cassandra Corbin -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Possess Contr Subst - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Possess Contr Subst - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystl -
David Corcoran -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Improper Turn
Micheal Crow -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Urinating Or Defecating in Public
Daniel Crum -- Hold for probation and Parole
David Duffey -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Justin Glenn -- Fail to Comply
Ashley Hullinger -- Fail to Comply
Talon Johnson -- Hold for WSP
Jeremiah Kemme -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Fail to Comply
Cole Lewis -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystl - x2
Eric Macormic -- Controlled Sub Poss
Steven Mierow -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo, Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2
Kyle Pacheco -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Assault & Battery x2
William Peasley -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystl-, Interference w/ Peace Officer, District Court Bench Warrant
Michael Pierce -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
James Pope -- Hold for probation and Parole
Spencer Rhodes -- Probationary Court Hold
Samuel Rosty -- Serve Jail Time
Samuel Schade -- Fail to Comply
Patrick Schutz -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant x2
David Sheets -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Joel Wilson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destro