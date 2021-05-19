NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (5/17/21 – 5/19/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Clinton Bock -- Drive While Lic Cancelled, Suspended, or, Drive w/o Interlock Device 1st OFF, Open Contnr Alchl/Moving Veh - 1st OFF

Gaylin Carson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Cassandra Corbin -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Possess Contr Subst - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Possess Contr Subst - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystl -

David Corcoran -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Improper Turn

Micheal Crow -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Urinating Or Defecating in Public

Daniel Crum -- Hold for probation and Parole

David Duffey -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Justin Glenn -- Fail to Comply

Ashley Hullinger -- Fail to Comply

Talon Johnson -- Hold for WSP

Jeremiah Kemme -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Fail to Comply

Cole Lewis -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystl - x2

Eric Macormic -- Controlled Sub Poss

Steven Mierow -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo, Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Kyle Pacheco -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Assault & Battery x2

William Peasley -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystl-, Interference w/ Peace Officer, District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Pierce -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

James Pope -- Hold for probation and Parole

Spencer Rhodes -- Probationary Court Hold

Samuel Rosty -- Serve Jail Time

Samuel Schade -- Fail to Comply

Patrick Schutz -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant x2

David Sheets -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Joel Wilson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destro