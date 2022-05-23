Natrona County Arrest Log (5/19/22 – 5/23/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Alana Archuleta -- Burglar; Building, Battery, Criminal Entry
- Kyler Bentsen -- DWUI, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Careless Driving 1st Offense, Fail to Report Over $1000 Property Damage or in WHP, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance
- Thomas Berdan -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Obey Traffic Control Device, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense
- Michael Blackley -- Trespassing
- Danisha Bynum -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Gary Chingman -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Robin Collins -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked
- Beau Crouch -- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle
- Chantae Day -- Fail to Comply
- Andrew Fletcher -- Hold for probation and Parole, Fail to Comply
- David Gober -- Trespassing
- Ronald Hanson -- District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Jacob Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Johnathan Lohstreter -- Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Possesses Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Dewayne Martinez -- Domestic battery
- Latoya Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Kelly Moser -- Criminal Warrant
- Adam Petty -- Fail to Comply
- Owen Stanford -- Serve Jail Time
- Arliss Summers -- Serve Jail Time
- Jeffrey Tanner -- Serve Jail Time
- Kevin Tomphson -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Jessica Wallowingbull -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Jonathan Yeargain -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
