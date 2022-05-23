Natrona County Arrest Log (5/19/22 – 5/23/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alana Archuleta -- Burglar; Building, Battery, Criminal Entry

Kyler Bentsen -- DWUI, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Careless Driving 1st Offense, Fail to Report Over $1000 Property Damage or in WHP, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance

Thomas Berdan -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Obey Traffic Control Device, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense

Michael Blackley -- Trespassing

Danisha Bynum -- Hold for probation and Parole

Gary Chingman -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Robin Collins -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked

Beau Crouch -- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle

Chantae Day -- Fail to Comply

Andrew Fletcher -- Hold for probation and Parole, Fail to Comply

David Gober -- Trespassing

Ronald Hanson -- District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Jacob Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Johnathan Lohstreter -- Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Possesses Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Dewayne Martinez -- Domestic battery

Latoya Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kelly Moser -- Criminal Warrant

Adam Petty -- Fail to Comply

Owen Stanford -- Serve Jail Time

Arliss Summers -- Serve Jail Time

Jeffrey Tanner -- Serve Jail Time

Kevin Tomphson -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Jessica Wallowingbull -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Jonathan Yeargain -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency