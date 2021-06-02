NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (5/26/21 – 6/2/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jesse Abbott -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% w/in 2 Hours of Drive, Drive While Lic Cancelled, Suspended, or, Drive w/o Interlock Device 1st Offense, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Bond Revocation

Townsend Anthony -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Doug Big Medicine -- Hold for probation and Parole

Justin Bittleston -- Criminal Warrant

Anthony Clark -- Domestic Battery -- 1st Offense

Daniel Closs -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jason Deal -- Criminal Warrant

William Dunbar -- Fail to Appear

Joseph Forkell -- Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Brenion Foster -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fail to Comply

David Gray -- Interference w/ Peace Officer, Possess Contr Subst - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal -, Criminal Warrant

Colby Hemphill -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jessie Hernandez -- Fail to Comply

Randal Hudson -- Fail to Comply

Austin Ideen -- Criminal Warrant

Joanne James -- Fail to Appear

Martinez Joseph -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal -, Drive While Lic Cancelled, Suspended, or, Stop Sign

Karen Lamb -- Controlled Sub Poss x2

Johnathan Lohstreter -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fail to Comply

Eliel Lopez -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Tyler Manning -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Hope Mayhan -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal -

Marshall Mayhan -- Serve Jail Time

Emily Nelson -- Hold for WWC

Ramon Pacheco -- Hold for probation and Parole

Francisco Puga-Barrientos -- Immigration Hold

Shannon Rowland -- Fail to Comply, NCIC Hit

Kristian Severtson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Possess Contr Subst - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Justin Ruckdeschel -- Drive While Lic Cancelled, Suspended, or

Donald Smith -- Fail to Comply

Jesus Valenzuela -- Serving Weekends

Danny Vazquez -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear x2, Hold for probation and Parole, District Court Bench Warrant

Hosea White -- Hold for probation and Parole

Michael Wood -- Hold for probation and Parole