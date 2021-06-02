NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (5/26/21 – 6/2/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Jesse Abbott -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% w/in 2 Hours of Drive, Drive While Lic Cancelled, Suspended, or, Drive w/o Interlock Device 1st Offense, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Bond Revocation
Townsend Anthony -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2
Doug Big Medicine -- Hold for probation and Parole
Justin Bittleston -- Criminal Warrant
Anthony Clark -- Domestic Battery -- 1st Offense
Daniel Closs -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Jason Deal -- Criminal Warrant
William Dunbar -- Fail to Appear
Joseph Forkell -- Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Brenion Foster -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fail to Comply
David Gray -- Interference w/ Peace Officer, Possess Contr Subst - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal -, Criminal Warrant
Colby Hemphill -- Hold for probation and Parole
Jessie Hernandez -- Fail to Comply
Randal Hudson -- Fail to Comply
Austin Ideen -- Criminal Warrant
Joanne James -- Fail to Appear
Martinez Joseph -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal -, Drive While Lic Cancelled, Suspended, or, Stop Sign
Karen Lamb -- Controlled Sub Poss x2
Johnathan Lohstreter -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fail to Comply
Eliel Lopez -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Tyler Manning -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2
Hope Mayhan -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal -
Marshall Mayhan -- Serve Jail Time
Emily Nelson -- Hold for WWC
Ramon Pacheco -- Hold for probation and Parole
Francisco Puga-Barrientos -- Immigration Hold
Shannon Rowland -- Fail to Comply, NCIC Hit
Kristian Severtson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Possess Contr Subst - Plant - 3 oz or Less
Justin Ruckdeschel -- Drive While Lic Cancelled, Suspended, or
Donald Smith -- Fail to Comply
Jesus Valenzuela -- Serving Weekends
Danny Vazquez -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear x2, Hold for probation and Parole, District Court Bench Warrant
Hosea White -- Hold for probation and Parole
Michael Wood -- Hold for probation and Parole