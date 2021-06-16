NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (6/14/21 – 6/16/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Johnathan Arket -- Hold for probation and Parole

Brendon Brimmer -- Hold for probation and Parole

Dominic Burgess -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Jeremiah Couch -- Hold for probation and Parole

William Davis -- Fail to Appear, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic, Hold For Circuit Court

Megan Day -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Mary Gear -- Fail to Appear

Zackariah Keller -- Domestic battery

Grant Ponder -- NCIC Hit

Coy Rutledge -- NCIC Hit

Lisa Sears -- Serve Jail Time

Labin Siplon -- Serve Jail Time

Quintin Sulzle -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Jason Vargas -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Charles Winfrey -- District Court Bench Warrant