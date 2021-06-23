Natrona County Arrest Log (6/16/21 – 6/22/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Raven Abbott -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Kenneth Bachler -- Hold for probation and Parole
Laura Barber -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Nathan Biberston -- Hold for probation and Parole
Christipher Bramlett -- Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Interference w/ Peace Officer, Criminal Entry
Laurn Brehmer -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Dillon Brown -- Criminal Warrant
Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Christopher Butterfield -- Criminal Warrant, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid- 3/10 Gram, Convicted Felon Possess Firearm, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Donald Caraveau -- Open Container-Posess/Consume While Oper, Driver's License -Valid and Endorsements RE, Insurance violation-No current Liability
Cody Coker -- Possess-Deadly Weapon/Intent, Aggravated Assault
Jason Day -- Criminal Warrant, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Philip Dobbins -- Contract Hold/billing
Eddie Dunbar -- NCIC Hit
Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Christina Gates -- Camping Restricted in the City
Austin Goodfellow -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole
Ruby Hughes-Santos -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Urinating Or Defecating in Public
Jillian Jaime -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid Form > .3 G, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
James Knight -- Serve Jail Time
Kyle Knight -- District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant
Karen Lamb -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III
Terance Lewallen -- Possess Controlled Substance -Powder or Crystal-
Natosha Martin -- Contract Hold/billing
Drew Marrero -- Serve Jail Time
Adam McClure -- DWUS, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams
Vanessa Morales -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 G, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance
Kaitlynn Peeler -- Probationary Court Hold
Grant Ponder -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Hold for Evansville Court
Davey Reed -- Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic, Trespassing, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destroy
Jason Replogle -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Valid Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Interference w/ Peace Officer, Criminal Warrant, Hold for WSP
Carlos Salazar -- Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Bond Revocation, Indecent Exposure
Wayne Sanchez -- Domestic Battery - 2nd Offense w/i 5 years, Interfere w/ Emergency Calls, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Matthew Schiltz -- Fail to Appear x2
Aimee Settelmeyer -- Fail to Appear, Hold for probation and Parole
Jesse Settelmeyer -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, District Court Bench Warrant, Bond Revocation
Ryan Shaffer -- Hold for probation and Parole
Cassandra Shattuck -- Possess Controlled Substance -Powder or Crystal-
Allyson Sixfeathers -- District Court Bench Warrant
Shane Sternberg -- Fail to Appear
Brandy Storm -- Criminal Warrant
Chelcie Thorson -- Serve Jail Time
Connor Tubridy -- Reckless Endangering, Aggravated Robbery: Deadly Weapon
David Van Norman -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Charlette Whiteman Bearing -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Gregory Williams -- Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Antwan Young -- Serve Jail Time