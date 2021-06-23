Natrona County Arrest Log (6/16/21 – 6/22/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

Get our free mobile app

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Raven Abbott -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Kenneth Bachler -- Hold for probation and Parole

Laura Barber -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Nathan Biberston -- Hold for probation and Parole

Christipher Bramlett -- Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II, Interference w/ Peace Officer, Criminal Entry

Laurn Brehmer -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Dillon Brown -- Criminal Warrant

Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Christopher Butterfield -- Criminal Warrant, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid- 3/10 Gram, Convicted Felon Possess Firearm, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Donald Caraveau -- Open Container-Posess/Consume While Oper, Driver's License -Valid and Endorsements RE, Insurance violation-No current Liability

Cody Coker -- Possess-Deadly Weapon/Intent, Aggravated Assault

Jason Day -- Criminal Warrant, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Philip Dobbins -- Contract Hold/billing

Eddie Dunbar -- NCIC Hit

Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Christina Gates -- Camping Restricted in the City

Austin Goodfellow -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole

Ruby Hughes-Santos -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Urinating Or Defecating in Public

Jillian Jaime -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid Form > .3 G, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

James Knight -- Serve Jail Time

Kyle Knight -- District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant

Karen Lamb -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Terance Lewallen -- Possess Controlled Substance -Powder or Crystal-

Natosha Martin -- Contract Hold/billing

Drew Marrero -- Serve Jail Time

Adam McClure -- DWUS, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams

Vanessa Morales -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 G, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance

Kaitlynn Peeler -- Probationary Court Hold

Grant Ponder -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Hold for Evansville Court

Davey Reed -- Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic, Trespassing, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destroy

Jason Replogle -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Valid Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Interference w/ Peace Officer, Criminal Warrant, Hold for WSP

Carlos Salazar -- Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Bond Revocation, Indecent Exposure

Wayne Sanchez -- Domestic Battery - 2nd Offense w/i 5 years, Interfere w/ Emergency Calls, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Matthew Schiltz -- Fail to Appear x2

Aimee Settelmeyer -- Fail to Appear, Hold for probation and Parole

Jesse Settelmeyer -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, District Court Bench Warrant, Bond Revocation

Ryan Shaffer -- Hold for probation and Parole

Cassandra Shattuck -- Possess Controlled Substance -Powder or Crystal-

Allyson Sixfeathers -- District Court Bench Warrant

Shane Sternberg -- Fail to Appear

Brandy Storm -- Criminal Warrant

Chelcie Thorson -- Serve Jail Time

Connor Tubridy -- Reckless Endangering, Aggravated Robbery: Deadly Weapon

David Van Norman -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Charlette Whiteman Bearing -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Gregory Williams -- Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Antwan Young -- Serve Jail Time