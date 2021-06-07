NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (6/2/21 – 6/7/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

John Antelope -- Fail to Appear

Steven Baros -- Hold for probation and Parole

Brayden Bynum -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Speeding

Judith Cable -- Criminal Warrant, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Justina Cestnik -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Bond Revocation

Leni Chester -- District Court Bench Warrant x2

Ricky Cole -- Robbery: Threaten, Theft - $1000 or More, Simple Assault, Criminal Entry

Taylor Collins Lippincott -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic, Turning-Requires Signal & Safety, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehi

John Eshelman -- Fail to Appear

John Erdahl -- Hold for probation and Parole

Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Stacy Hanson -- DWUI

Dawn Haworth -- Serve Jail Time

Brandon Johnson -- Expc Ord DWUI, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Marijuana-Possession

Candie Koehn -- Serve Jail Time

Racheal Konkler -- Serve Jail Time

Sean Lavin -- Drive While Lic Cancelled, Suspended, or, Drive w/o Interlock Device 1st Offense

Justin Martz -- Blackmail: Threaten Bodily Injury, Stalking: Misdemeanor, Falsely Report Crime

Steven Mildren -- District Court Bench Warrant x2

Jesse Mostaert -- Hold For WSP, Serve Jail Time

Bradley Petty -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Craig Rahman -- Theft - $1000 or More

Ronnell Robertson -- Aggravated Assault and Battery x2

Andrea Rodriguez -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2, Marijuana-Possession

Tanya Royce -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Matthew Sexton -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Ronald Warner -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Fail to Appear

Donald Young -- Fail to Appear, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F