NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (6/2/21 – 6/7/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
John Antelope -- Fail to Appear
Steven Baros -- Hold for probation and Parole
Brayden Bynum -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Speeding
Judith Cable -- Criminal Warrant, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Justina Cestnik -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Bond Revocation
Leni Chester -- District Court Bench Warrant x2
Ricky Cole -- Robbery: Threaten, Theft - $1000 or More, Simple Assault, Criminal Entry
Taylor Collins Lippincott -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic, Turning-Requires Signal & Safety, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehi
John Eshelman -- Fail to Appear
John Erdahl -- Hold for probation and Parole
Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Stacy Hanson -- DWUI
Dawn Haworth -- Serve Jail Time
Brandon Johnson -- Expc Ord DWUI, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Marijuana-Possession
Candie Koehn -- Serve Jail Time
Racheal Konkler -- Serve Jail Time
Sean Lavin -- Drive While Lic Cancelled, Suspended, or, Drive w/o Interlock Device 1st Offense
Justin Martz -- Blackmail: Threaten Bodily Injury, Stalking: Misdemeanor, Falsely Report Crime
Steven Mildren -- District Court Bench Warrant x2
Jesse Mostaert -- Hold For WSP, Serve Jail Time
Bradley Petty -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Craig Rahman -- Theft - $1000 or More
Ronnell Robertson -- Aggravated Assault and Battery x2
Andrea Rodriguez -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2, Marijuana-Possession
Tanya Royce -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Matthew Sexton -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Ronald Warner -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Fail to Appear
Donald Young -- Fail to Appear, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F