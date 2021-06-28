Natrona County Arrest Log (6/23/21 – 6/28/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Marc Alden -- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled
Gaige Allbee -- Serve Jail Time
Alyssa Allen -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Wesley Bell -- Interference w/ Peace Officer, Criminal Bench Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant
Ryan Bertagnole -- District Court Bench Warrant
Kristopher Boyce -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Liquor Law-Minors in Possession/Public I, Fail to Appear
Eric Brown -- Domestic battery, Breach of Peace
Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Matthew Brown -- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
Garrett Cestnik -- Trespassing
Jason Franke -- Reckless Endangering, Possess Deadly Weapon, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Comply
Jerimiah Grove -- Contract Hold/billing
Ryan Heidekrueger -- District Court Bench Warrant
Christina Houston -- Fail to Appear
Christopher Howard -- FVPA Protection Order (vii), Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Interference w/PO, Attempt to Elude, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or
Alyssa Johnson -- District Court Bench Warrant
Nicholas Kudolla -- DUI Alcohol =TO> .08% - 3RD OFF W/IN 10, DWUS, Criminal Warrant, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1ST Offense
Samantha Malcom -- Escape F/Detention, Hold For WWC
Becky McAnally -- Fail to Appear
Levi McInturff -- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Hold for probation and Parole
Trey Meredith -- DWUI, Driving Under Suspension
Mistie Moyer -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Joshua Nunn -- Domestic battery
Angela Obert -- Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
Alicia Padilla -- Fail to Comply, NCIC Hit
Deandre Phillips -- Serve Jail Time
Sharon Sleep -- Trespassing, Criminal Warrant
James Taylor -- EXPC ORD Public Intoxication
Gwen Timm -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Theft - Under $1000
Lynn Tendore -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Ronald Warner -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
Allen Whiteplume -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Amanda Wilson -- Serve Jail Time
Kadin Wise -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Ronald Young -- Criminal Warrant