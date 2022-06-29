Natrona County Arrest Log (6/27/22 – 6/29/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Michael Alexander -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Steven Baros -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply x2
- Tyler Bressette -- Contract Hold/billing
- Loan Bulauca -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Stephanie Campbell -- Fail to Comply
- David Caton -- Fail to Appear x2, Petit Larceny (Over $20.01), DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability
- Robin Collins -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Sierra Cunningham -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Robert Friday -- Contract Hold/billing
- Jacob Galloway -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Craig Hopes -- Shoplifting
- Adam Huffer -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III -, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Jillian Jaime -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Kenneth Jones -- Trespassing CPD Agency: Offence: Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
- Logan Lafferty -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Talissa Littlesun -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Jeremiah Marshall -- Fail to Appear
- Roy Moore -- Contract Hold/billing
- Trevor Moore -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Kristofer Nasife -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Brittany Neely -- Theft - $1,000 or More
- Kavan Peppersack -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Nathan Rhoades -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Chelsea Roberts -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Interfere with Peace Officer
- Leland Rohn -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Hold for probation and Parole
- Juan Roldan -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Run Stop Sign, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im
- Salvador Salas -- Contract Hold/billing
- Brent Sanborn -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
- Robert Scarbrough -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Daniel Smith -- Contract Hold/billing
- Janeene Staab -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More
- Ian Treloar -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Dennis Tyrrell -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive While License Cancelled Suspended or Revoked
- Steven Woodell -- Fail to Comply x2
- Payne Yellowrobe -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
