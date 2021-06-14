NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (6/9/21 – 6/14/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Nicole Bacus -- Fail to Appear

Jeryell Brigance -- Hold for probation and Parole

Brendon Brimmer -- Under Influence Controlled Substance, State Parks, rules, regs. x2

Jerry Byram -- Attempt & Conspire - Felony

Ira Goff -- Serve Jail Time

Ronald Hanson -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Speed Urban Zone

Brooks Hauck -- Possess Controlled Substance - Sch I or II -, Manufac or Dlvr Meth or Narc Controlled Substance, Attempt & Conspire - Felony

Joseph Herrera -- Criminal Warrant

William Jannasch -- Fail to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Tia Lawrence -- Fail to Appear

Timmy Lynn -- : Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Expired Temp Lic Permits as Defined in W

Angelo Munoz -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jeffrey O'brien -- Disturbing the Peace-Acts in a violent/t

Deangela Picek -- Fail to Appear x2

Matthew Sexton -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Ryan Shaffer -- Hold for probation and Parole

Virginia Smith -- Fail to Appear

Andrew Sucher -- Serve Jail Time

John Thellmann -- Fail to Appear

Markieth Wheeler -- Hold For District Court