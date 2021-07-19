Natrona County Arrest Log (7/14/21 – 7/18/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Laura Barnes -- District Court Bench Warrant

Joshua Baughcum -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jacinto Brien -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Jack Conn -- Domestic battery

Hailey Ferraiuolo -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Dana Green -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Interference w/ Peace Officer

Karen Green -- Bond Revocation

David Gober -- Trespassing

James Govan -- Fail to Comply

Craig Hines -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Liam Holt -- Serve Jail Time

Shane Humphrey -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Amy Lancaster -- Fail to Comply x2, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, NCIC Hit

Cathy Long -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Nichole Lucero -- Criminal Warrant

Adam McClure -- Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Drive while License Suspended - 2nd + Offense, Reg Violation (GEN), Stop or Yield Sign, Vehicle Exceed 70 MPH on Primary/Secondary Highway (6, Traffic Control Device, Vehicle Exceed 70 MPH on Primary/Secondary Highway (6

Adriena Medina -- District Court Bench Warrant x2

Devin Pangus -- Hold for probation and Parole

Andrea Pead -- Fail to Appear

Tyler Pearson -- Strangulation of household Mem

Jeffrey Roberts -- Reckless Endangering: Firearm, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within

Adam Rosa -- Reckless Endangering: Firearm, Criminal Trespass

Robin Siepp -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession, Fail to Appear, DWUS, Complaint AUT INS, Reg Violation (GEN)

Shelli Stark -- Criminal Bench Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant

Christopher Tobin -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability

Sharon Williams -- Fail to Appear

Shelley Woodfield -- Fail to Appear x2