Natrona County Arrest Log (7/17/22 – 7/20/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Rosaline Addison -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole

Rodney Brafford -- Fail to Appear

Daniel Burgess -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Fail to Comply

Ethan Burgess -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear x2

Juan Burton -- Hold for probation and Parole

Charles Canaday -- Interfere With Peace Officer

Jennifer Carey -- Hold for probation and Parole

Victor Cloninger -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jimmy Deniz -- Hold for probation and Parole, Hold For Circuit Court

Samuel Fales -- Fail to Appear

Amber Hicks -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense

Shane Humphrey -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Juston Jackett -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kenady Kouri -- Hold for probation and Parole

Tyler Landers -- Hold for probation and Parole

Michael Littlebird -- Shoplifting

LaDonna Maben -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Criminal Warrant

Kristina Mead -- Fail to Appear

Matthew Pavey -- Fail to Appear

Jazmine Rehak -- District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant

Robert Scarbrough -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Camping Restricted in the City

Micha Sulzle -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, District Court Bench Warrant x2, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Charles Triplett -- Serve Jail Time

Jacquelyn Tuttle -- Hold for probation and Parole, Interfere With Peace Officer

Jaden Wilson-Derby -- Hold for probation and Parole

