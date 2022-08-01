Natrona County Arrest Log (7/27/22 – 8/1/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Raven Abbott -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Antonio Albor-Guzman -- Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Clinton Bock -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, DWUS

Jaime Borunda -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Headlite on When Require, Regulation Violation (Gen), Compliant Auto Insurance, Interfere With Custody, No Tail Lights WHP Agency: Offence: Federal ICE Detainer

Duane Christianson -- Fail to Appear, Hold for CAC

Michael Cottle -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Micheal Crow -- Expc Order Public Intoxication

Byron Drake -- Fail to Appear x2

Jessie Elkins -- Fail to Comply

John Faulkner -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear

Edward Foster -- Fail to Comply

Keaton Foster -- Fail to Comply

Kiley Fournier -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule IV - Amount More, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Serena Garduno -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

David Gober -- Criminal Warrant

Dalton Griswold -- Fail to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Riley Henning -- Theft - $1,000 or More, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked

James Hoelscher -- Breach of Peace

Etienne Iriberry -- Hold For WSP

Travis Johnston -- Fail to Comply

Brittany Kern -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid Form > .3 Grams, Probation Revocation by Police Officer, Hold for probation and Parole

Angela Laderlich -- Fail to Appear

Marney Lara, Domestic Battery, Strangulation of a Household Member

Michael Lazar -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Matthew Maczuga -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Manufactor or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Paul May -- Seat Belt Required, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession

Megan Mayhew -- Fail to Appear, Interference With Peace Officer

Bryce Miller -- Fail to Comply, Contract Hold/billing

A'Dan Monroe -- Criminal Warrant

Lucas Nelson -- Serve Jail Time

Megan O'Callahan -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Coy Pankratz -- Fail to Appear, Courtesy Hold Other/Agency

Christopher Seid -- Fail to Appear

Aimee Settelmeyer -- Hold for WSP

Sharon Sleep -- Under Influence Controlled Substance

Steven VenJohn -- Drive While License Suspended - 2nd Offense, Drive Without Interlock + Offense, Fail to Appear

A Quick Retelling of the "The Wyoming Incident" Various versions of "The Wyoming Incident" can be found all over the internet. Below is what seems to be the most widely shared story...but is it true?