Natrona County Arrest Log (7/27/22 – 8/1/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Raven Abbott -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Antonio Albor-Guzman -- Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Clinton Bock -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, DWUS
- Jaime Borunda -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Headlite on When Require, Regulation Violation (Gen), Compliant Auto Insurance, Interfere With Custody, No Tail Lights WHP Agency: Offence: Federal ICE Detainer
- Duane Christianson -- Fail to Appear, Hold for CAC
- Michael Cottle -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Micheal Crow -- Expc Order Public Intoxication
- Byron Drake -- Fail to Appear x2
- Jessie Elkins -- Fail to Comply
- John Faulkner -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear
- Edward Foster -- Fail to Comply
- Keaton Foster -- Fail to Comply
- Kiley Fournier -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule IV - Amount More, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Serena Garduno -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- David Gober -- Criminal Warrant
- Dalton Griswold -- Fail to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Riley Henning -- Theft - $1,000 or More, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked
- James Hoelscher -- Breach of Peace
- Etienne Iriberry -- Hold For WSP
- Travis Johnston -- Fail to Comply
- Brittany Kern -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid Form > .3 Grams, Probation Revocation by Police Officer, Hold for probation and Parole
- Angela Laderlich -- Fail to Appear
- Marney Lara, Domestic Battery, Strangulation of a Household Member
- Michael Lazar -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Matthew Maczuga -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Manufactor or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Paul May -- Seat Belt Required, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession
- Megan Mayhew -- Fail to Appear, Interference With Peace Officer
- Bryce Miller -- Fail to Comply, Contract Hold/billing
- A'Dan Monroe -- Criminal Warrant
- Lucas Nelson -- Serve Jail Time
- Megan O'Callahan -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Coy Pankratz -- Fail to Appear, Courtesy Hold Other/Agency
- Christopher Seid -- Fail to Appear
- Aimee Settelmeyer -- Hold for WSP
- Sharon Sleep -- Under Influence Controlled Substance
- Steven VenJohn -- Drive While License Suspended - 2nd Offense, Drive Without Interlock + Offense, Fail to Appear
